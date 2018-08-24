Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

John Lennon's killer denied parole for 10th time

0 Comments
ALBANY, NY

John Lennon's killer has been denied parole for a 10th time.

Mark David Chapman appeared before New York's parole board Wednesday. A denial decision obtained by The Associated Press says Chapman was told his release "would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society."

The 63-year-old Chapman is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York. He shot and killed the former Beatle outside Lennon's Manhattan apartment Dec 8, 1980.

In its decision, the state Board of Parole said releasing Chapman would not only "tend to mitigate the seriousness of your crime," but also would endanger public safety because someone might try to harm him out of anger or revenge or to gain notoriety.

Chapman will be up for parole again in August 2020.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa