Johnson says no quick House vote to end partial shutdown; blames Democrats for their ICE demands

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday it will be a few days before a government funding package comes up for a vote, all but ensuring the partial federal shutdown will drag into the week as Democrats and Republicans debate reining in the Trump administration's sweeping immigration enforcement operations.
Johnson signaled he is relying on help from President Donald Trump to ensure passage. Trump struck a deal with senators to separate out funding for the Department of Homeland Security from a broader package after public outrage over two shooting deaths during protests in Minneapolis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The measure approved Friday by the Senate would fund DHS temporarily, for two weeks, setting up a deadline for Congress to debate and vote on new restrictions on ICE operations.
“The president is leading this,” Johnson, R-La., told “Fox News Sunday.”
“It’s his play call to do it this way," the speaker said, adding that the Republican president has “already conceded that he wants to turn down the volume” on federal immigration operations.
Johnson faces a daunting challenge ahead, trying to muscle the funding legislation through the House while Democrats are refusing to provide the votes for speedy passage. They are demanding restraints on ICE that go beyond $20 million for body cameras that already is in the bill. They want to require that federal immigration agents unmask and identify themselves and are pressing for an end to roving patrols, amid other changes.
“What is clear is that the Department of Homeland Security needs to be dramatically reformed,” said House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Jeffries said the administration needs to begin negotiations now, not over the next two weeks, on changes to immigration enforcement operations.
“Masks should come off," he said. “Judicial warrants should absolutely be required consistent with the Constitution, in our view, before DHS agents or ICE agents are breaking into the homes of the American people or ripping people out of their cars.”
It's all forcing Johnson to rely on his slim House GOP majority in a series of procedural votes, starting in committee on Monday and pushing a potential House floor vote on the package until at least Tuesday, he said.
House Democrats planned a private caucus call Sunday evening to assess the next steps.
Meanwhile, a number of other federal agencies are snared in the funding standoff as the government went into a partial shutdown over the weekend.
Defense, health, transportation and housing are among those that were given shutdown guidance by the administration, though many operations are deemed essential and services are not necessarily interrupted. Workers could go without pay if the impasse drags on. Some could be furloughed.
This is the second time in a matter of months that federal operations have been disrupted as Congress digs in, using the annual funding process as leverage to extract policy changes. Last fall, Democrats sparked what became the longest federal shutdown in history, 43 days, as they protested the expiration of health insurance tax breaks.
That shutdown ended with a promise to vote on proposals to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. But the legislation did not advance and Democrats were unable to achieve their goal of keeping the subsidies in place. Insurance premiums spiked in the new year for millions of people.
This time, the administration has signaled its interest in more quickly resolving the shutdown.
Johnson said he was in the Oval Office last week when Trump, along with border czar Tom Homan, spoke with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York to work out the deal.
“I think we’re on the path to get agreement,” Johnson said on NBC's “Meet the Press.”
Body cameras, which are already provided for in the package, and an end to the roving patrols by immigration agents are areas of potential agreement, Johnson said.
But he said taking the masks off and putting names on agents' uniforms could lead to problems for law enforcement officers as they are being targeted by the protesters and their personal information is posted online.
“I don’t think the president would approve it — and he shouldn’t,” Johnson said on Fox.
Democrats, however, said the immigration operations are out of control, and it is an emergency situation that must end in Minneapolis and other cities.
Growing numbers of lawmakers are calling for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to be fired or impeached.
"What is happening in Minnesota right now is a dystopia," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who led efforts to hold the line for more changes.
“ICE is making this country less safe, not more safe today," Murphy said on “Fox News Sunday.”
"Our focus over the next wo weeks has to be reining in a lawless and immoral immigration agency."
24 Comments
TaiwanIsNotChina
Putting America last is what MAGA does.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The Johnson shutdown has already begun.
Underworld
We need ICE to up their game and start doing things legally.
No masks.
No going into property without a judicial warrant.
No arrests with a judicial warrant.
No pulling people out of cars with a judicial warrant.
And while we are at it, let's drastically reduce their funding. There is no need to have 3000 ICE & CBP agents in Minnesota considering how few undocumented migrants live there.
Ghostfreak2005
Why can't January 20, 2029 arrive sooner?
FizzBit
I'm so happy Trump is getting the illegal criminals out of the country. Keep it up!
Blacklabel
Of course Democrats will drag it out longer to hurt Americans in favor of their more preferred illegal aliens.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm so happy Trump is getting MAGAs out of Congress.
bass4funk
I’m not sure if the Democrats understand this, but ice is fully funded until 2029, and they’re not going anywhere.
Underworld
bass4funk
I think the Democrats, and some Republicans, think that needs a review considering the harm ICE are doing to America.
bass4funk
And that's fine, but it has nothing to do with ice agents, leaving or abandoning their mission, that's just not gonna happen.
UncleToby
The mission has proven to be problematic.
If there’s an issue, it’s best to stop, reassess, and only continue when appropriate.
But I guess, the responses will be “I disagree”. No self reflection, or approaching something from a different perspective. No. It just it isn’t what your overloads want you to think.
patkim
Democrats are simply listening to Americans fed up being harassed by ICE agents who stop them and detain them when they are simply going about their lives. U.S. citizens should not have to perform CPR on their children, or have their doors beaten down and dragged out in the cold environment, while ICE agents don't even give you time to search for and produce your ID and birth certificate to prove that you are a citizen. They don't have to be asked and threatened to report to them any illegal immigrant they know.
Some have been questioning their politicians if they should trust any masked armed men who stop them, or are their fears of being kidnapped suddenly by criminals posing as ICE agents justifiable. Law enforcement wear body cameras and show their faces to be as transparent as possible, ICE agents should do the same. That is all that is being asked. Being transparent, truthful, and approachable, will go a long way to making legal citizens feel safer and be more cooperative.
Blacklabel
yeah the one that already quit and the one who will be voted out.
patkim
Oh, and I don't buy the recent and sudden argument that Mr. Pretti deserved to get shot and executed because he had a gun on him. To think that conservatives now believe that the gun is the issue and the problem is ludicrous. For years, we've been telling them that the gun is the issue and that civilians should leave their guns at home, and now they come back and say that the gun is the issue. The hypocrisy is so thick.
I recently saw an interview with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. According to him, he said that he (Bessent) has been to protests before and he never brought a gun, but instead a billboard. So, he recommended that Mr. Pretti should've brought a billboard and not a gun. So, I guess the logic is for everyone not to openly carry a gun to a protest, even though they may have a license for it. We better remember this moment then, and I better not see any Proud Boy carrying a gun to any future protests.
Blacklabel
See, this is how it is supposed to work:
“ICE arrests over 650 illegal aliens across West Virginia with state, local police backing”
ClippetyClop
am JST
It was his phone camera that got him killed.
Murderers don’t like their murders being filmed.
patkim
To add, I recently saw a video clip on Newsmax of Greg Kelly saying that Mr. Pretti shouldn't have been filming with his phone, because a phone could be mistaken for a gun. It just proves how crazy and unhinged conservatives can be to make up any kind of excuse or reason to protect their own side.
patkim
I agree. It's the reason why they don't wear body cameras. They don't want to face any consequences when they don't do their jobs the right way. They don't want to be transparent. I'm really curious to see what Mr. Pretti filmed, but am worried that it has probably been erased or destroyed.
stormcrow
Johnson. Trump’s lapdog.
bass4funk
Depends on your point of view as to what is problematic.
I wouldn't object to that, but at the same time, the left can't go around biting fingers off of Federal agents not unless you want to serve hard times
Like I said, the left needs to pull back as well, don't hinder or stop the agents because the deportations will continue...
Blacklabel
Makes me wonder how the “deporter in chief” was able to get away with deporting 3 million with no due process, no activist judges, no media outrage, no politicization and no riots.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He wasn't an incompetent.
Blacklabel
thats super vague.
lincolnman
Well, our MAGA-fans sure are in a tither today...no wonder...
They have to be thinking "what is Trump's biggest betrayal to us, his loyal supporters?
Was it his lie about "protecting the unborn" - then saying "killing babies" until the 15th week is OK?
Was it "No new wars" - and then he invades Venezuela and sends a huge task force towards Iran?
Was it his promise to "release the files" and prosecute the global elite - and then backtracking and hiding 2.5 million docs?
Or was it his "pro-gun control" bombshell he dropped on his supporters last week saying HIS government agents can take YOUR gun from "your cold dead hands"?
Hard to choose, huh....