Johnson says UK must live with virus as he eases restrictions

Britain plans to scrap laws requiring face masks and social distancing later this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday, even as he acknowledged that lifting the restrictions will drive surging coronavirus cases higher.
Johnson said legal controls will be replaced by “personal responsibility” when the country moves to the final stage of its lockdown-lifting roadmap. That's scheduled to happen on July 19, though Johnson said a final decision would come on July 12.
The change will mean people can throw away masks after months of enforced face-covering, though they will still be recommended in some enclosed spaces such as public transport.
The removal of social distancing rules will allow nightclubs to reopen for the first time in 16 months, and people to once again order drinks at the bar in a pub. No longer will customers have to scan a phone app to provide their contact details when entering a venue.
The government will also stop instructing people to work from home if they can, leaving employers free to bring staff back to offices.
Britain has recorded more than 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the second-highest toll in Europe after Russia, and infections are rising due to the highly transmissible delta variant, which was first found in India. Confirmed cases have shot up from about 2,000 a day earlier this year to 25,000 a day in the past week. But the number of deaths is broadly stable, at fewer than 20 a day.
Public health officials say Britain’s vaccination program has weakened the link between infections and deaths, though not severed it. So far, 86% of UK adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 64% are fully vaccinated. The government aims to give everyone over 18 both shots by mid-September.
Johnson said Britain would have to “learn to live with this virus” — a major shift in tone from a leader who has previously painted COVID-19 as an enemy to be vanquished.
“I want to stress from the outset that this pandemic is far from over,” he said Monday, predicting that cases could hit 50,000 a day by July 19. “We must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from COVID.”
But, he said, “if we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves ‘when will we be able to return to normal?’”
That message was welcomed by lockdown-skeptic lawmakers in Johnson’s governing Conservative Party, who say the economic and social damage of such long-lasting virus restrictions outweighs the public health benefits, and Britain’s populist press, which have dubbed July 19 “freedom day.”
Performing arts and hospitality businesses also welcomed the announcement. Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust, tweeted: “I feel oddly numb, like I almost can’t believe it. Lots of work to do, but we might actually have made it through.”
But public health officials and scientists urged caution, saying ditching masks and social distancing altogether could be dangerous. Psychologist Stephen Reicher, a member of the government’s scientific advisory committee, said “proportionate mitigations” against the spread of the virus, such as masks in crowded places, should stay in place.
Johnson said he would “obviously wear a mask in crowded places … simply as a matter of personal courtesy.”
The British government, which enforced one of the longest lockdowns in the world, has lifted restrictions for England in a series of steps that began with reopening schools in March. The fourth and final stage was delayed last month to provide time for more people to be vaccinated amid the rapid spread of the delta variant.
The changes announced by Johnson apply in England. Other parts of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following their own, broadly similar, roadmaps out of lockdown.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the government was being “reckless.”
“A balanced approach, a proper plan, would say keep key protections,” he said. “One of them would be masks in enclosed places and on public transport — that’s a commonsense position. More ventilation, that’s happening in other countries, is absolutely essential and proper payments for those that need to self-isolate.”
Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said it made sense to ease restrictions in the summer, when schools are closed, people spend more time outdoors and other respiratory infections are at a low level.
“The disease burden associated with a larger peak during the summer would likely be less than one during the winter,” Hunter said.
But Richard Tedder, a virologist at Imperial College London, said easing up while infections are still rampant “comes with the very real risk of facilitating the escape of variants which will be even more resistant to vaccines and potentially more infectious.
“Failing to recognize this is playing with fire,” he said.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
51 Comments
Login to comment
Commodore Perry
Too early, too few fully vaxxed, and too much Delta strain running rampant.
Monty
Johnson said legal controls will be replaced by “personal responsibility”
Exactly what I said here many many times before:
Do your best personal prevention and learn to live with the virus.
This Virus will always be around.
Richard Ogle
Better late than never. Risk will never be zero. Soon the case numbers will no longer be tracked and the only thing that will matter is the hospitalization rate which in the UK is still low (in spite of increasing delta cases).
GdTokyo
Because “personal responsibility” worked so well with polio....
RoccoL
Great news. The vaccinations have helped turn the virus into nothing more than a flu (for those vaccinated).
Now we need to vaccinate (with proper vaccines) the countries where it’s rampant. Indonesia, India etc, to reduce the risk of more variants otherwise we’ll get another “Modhi variant.”
enolagay
Great. Finally some sense, only those at risk and with underlying conditions need wear a mask anyway
Alfie Noakes
You're on your own now, peasants.
Bring out your dead:
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=343839620691825&set=a.270915731317548&type=3
The Avenger
https://search.yahoo.com/search?p=Fauci%3A+More+than+99%25+of+people+who+died+from+COVID-19+in+June+were+not+vaccinated&fr=yfp-t&ei=UTF-8&fp=1
Politik Kills
Ah, we all have to make sacrifices. Grandparents, the infirm… phwah!
Aly Rustom
and watch UK fatalities rise again. What a buffoon
spinningplates
I was afraid this sort of thing was coming. Singapore proposed the idea the other day of just giving up.
Now this capitulation. It's obvious what is going to happen.
kurisupisu
The UK economy is going marvellously!
The elderly and mostly everyone over 40-50 has been vaccinated.
Certain areas populated by immigrants and the less well informed have been slow to take up the vaccines.
It’s all going well and makes Japan seem a world away..,
Anonymist
I'm all for personal responsibility where one's own health is concerned, but we're talking about a highly contagious, deadly disease. Since when do we leave it up to the individual whether or not they act to protect other people?
There's no smoking indoors in the UK. There are speed limits, alcohol limits and licenses required on the roads. It's a serious criminal offense to knowingly give a person HIV.
These laws exist because if something is 1% inconvenient, people won't do it, even if it protects others. Especially bosses if something stands in the way of a profit.
Johnson is just trying to abdicate responsibility at a time when Britain needs him to make tough, possibly unpopular calls. But I can't say I'm surprised.
kurisupisu
I would argue that most Brits know what to do to protect themselves by now
Ah_so
Because of the widespread vaccination numbers in the UK they have not seen the increase in hospitalisation associated with previous waves. Pretty much everyone over 40 has had both jabs and only a small number have not had one. Quite a few of the unvaccinated will have had the illness previously.
It is still a decision that will result in more infections and some more deaths, but there is a balance to be set between restricting the freedom of a large number of people and protecting a small number of people who are generally very old already.
It might sound a bit callous, but deaths from COVID-19 are running at a bit over a 500 a month, which is about 1% of the deaths you would normally see in the UK (about 600,000 die a year anyway).
Happy Day
Avenger- Fauci also said Texas and Florida would spike in cases and fatalities when they lifted all restrictions in March. Dr. Doom has no answer when confronted with it.
The “99%” figure makes for good headlines but is pretty meaningless when there are so few fatalities now from COVID and they continue to go down.
Aly Rustom
all excellent points. But at this rate we still don't know what effect the Delta variant will have and how protected vaccinated people will be-
I would argue it would be prudent to adopt a wait and see approach before opening up completely.
Wolfpack
It’s the only way forward; instead of remaining paralyzed with fear.
carpslidy
And so Sweden was right after all.
GdTokyo
Um, no. The only way forward is to get 80% of the population immunized with a second shot that needs 14 days to become fully effective. THEN and only then, is it truly safe to drop mask mandates. Currently the UK is at 64%. That is too low.
Funny how we didn't rely on personal responsibility to fight small pox and polio.
cracaphat
Even Bo Jo has realised you can't kill the virus with lockdowns,so has gone to Plan B.Get the jabs and hope for the best.Lol!!
kohakuebisu
There is no debate about what the way forward is. It is about the timing and whether it should be decided by politicians or scientists.
The UK has messed up the timing of eased restrictions at least twice before, leading to unnecessary spikes in the virus, many deaths, and ultimately a longer pandemic with more economic damage.
Countries with stricter border controls (can't blame the EU) and stricter lockdowns had far fewer deaths and far less economic damage. Our good friends in Australia and New Zealand.
Matej
when common sense prevails...it took ages but....
kurisupisu
Maybe we should?
People in the UK (having seen the pandemic in Japan and the UK personally) were more, not less rigorous about mask wearing than the Japanese.
The Germans were ultra ultra careful having also been there this year and seen their attitude s
However, the UK is coming out of this mess and the economy is flying unlike Japan
The only crap thing has been the rain…
BackpackingNepal
Other countries believe 'wow they're doing great!' But people in Britain are doing protest about these health system, NHS, nurses, doctors which foreigners rarely know about it. Same in Japan as well.
u_s__reamer
"Taken back control" (from Covid-19)? The Tory clown show goes on, but the self-congratulatory applause will soon die as the reality of a pandemic probably not yet done claims more victims. It is to be feared that the July 19 "freedom day" will be all too much, too soon.
DocCarlos
Too Bad as now Nature will clean house. unfortunately innocent people will die, for example the youth of nations.
Seems like this will be a world event as around 50% of the world population will exercise thier selfishness to themselves, not their family, friends, country and the whole human race. The right to live or die and conflict pain on the innocent ones who feel it is for the good of all.
As John F. Kennedy said "ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country
Jimizo
My understanding is that masks are worn to help prevent spread rather than offering significant protection for the wearer.
You wear masks out of consideration for those with underlying conditions.
Has there been a major shift in this view?
Sanjinosebleed
About time! With over 70s and high risk groups vaccinated this is less dangerous than the flu. No need to cater to the hypochondriac s anymore!
zichi
Jimizo
going home soon, yes?
bogva
I'm all for it! Except for the masks in closed and crowded spaces!
How many times we have to say the masks do little protection but almost entirely prevents the spread if worn by the infected (often asymptomatic)!
Pukey2
Christ, this character has been useless and lying since the day he was born. He really doesn't reassure me on anything. Don't forget, this is a guy who tried to use his connections to do a hit-job on a reporter for a close friend who was later jailed for staging his own robbery.
itsonlyrocknroll
It is having the confidence that members of the public will, when the legal restrictions are rescinded not taking leave of their senses.
UK, more than 128,000 lives lost, is a truly shocking number.........
It the risk to life, then weighing up a more balance approach.
I believe that social distancing saves lives. I also believe that masks sends out a clear message you care for your fellow shoppers, friends and neighbors.
Should these two behaviors be legislatively enforced? Especially on UK public transport system?
Johnson has surrounded himself with like minded politicians and advisers.
It's akin to an athlete deciding it easer to attempt the 110 meter hurdles by simply running through the hurdles instead of jumping over them.
*Episode #44 - Delta variant and vaccines*
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resources/science-in-5/episode-44---delta-variant-and-vaccines
sf2k
you are pleabs to a machine and the machine says your life is no longer worth the losses to our shareholders
Sheikh Yerboaby
actually "Britain" doesn't plan to scrap face masks and all measures.....ENGLAND does. The other nations may follow suit but at the moment the Scottish parliament, the Welsh parliament and the N. Ireland assembly have said they may retain some measures and don't plan on relaxing the rules fully.
sf2k
you will go to the office because the machine tells you to. It will have nothing to do with your choice, personal safety, or public health. The machine must be obeyed. We cannot change the machine to accept the new normal but must fall back to the old normal so the machine is happy. When the hospitals fill up we'll ask you to go home. We sold you out for a pint and a $4 hair dryer
Sheikh Yerboaby
Wearing masks out of consideration for those with underlying conditions....while it sounds nice, is actually just virtue signalling writ large......social distancing has a good effect as does staying home when you have symptoms or have found out you have potentially been exposed. Short of going around in hermetically sealed suits, that's the best that can be done. As you mentioned, masks do NOT protect the wearer from inhaling viral particles......unless you are wearing N95 respirators or better.
zichi
Will the people continue to make the right decisions?
BigYen
What an outrageous claim. The Swedish government abdicated any responsibility for managing the virus more than a year ago, when the pandemic in Europe was at its beginning and there was no vaccine. That's why its total number of cases is 26th worst in the world in terms of numbers and why it has a far higher number of deaths than anywhere else in Scandinavia. Johnson is abdicating responsibility now, when the AstraZeneca vaccine has done a great though not complete job of breaking the nexus between number of cases and number of deaths. Of course this is after he also lost the plot at about the same time Sweden did, which is why the UK's death toll is one of the highest in the world. AstraZeneca has truly pulled his ass out of the fire.
The Swedish government, and its chief adviser Anders Tegnell, has even admitted that its initial response to the virus was the wrong call, so let's not hear any more rubbish about Sweden ever having been a role model for any other country.
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/sweden-admits-coronavirus-strategy-underestimated-strenght-virus-lofven-stefan-2020-12?r=US&IR=T
https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/man-behind-sweden-s-controversial-coronavirus-strategy-admits-mistakes-20200603-p54z99.html
Sven Asai
That’s the worst option chosen.
BigYen
Monty:
Sure. You have said this here many times before. But for what you say to be an effective strategy, you have to assume that everyone will do the right thing. Suppose someone else's lack of personal responsibility is responsible for the infections and deaths of my seriously ill sister or brother-in-law? What then?
JK
After full vaccination risk of serious infection is low. When all people have been offered a jab all restrictions should be lifted. I'm not sure if UK is there yet though.
Jimizo
Yawn. What’s next? ‘Scamdemic’? Alex Berenson? Hysterics about vaccines?
Off home for a while and then looks like we’re off to the US.
cracaphat
So would it be safe to say, you're one of those, who want to live under a rock or lockdown until the virus is completely extinct? Asking for a friend.
expat
Johnson says UK must die with virus as he eases restrictions
RM
More like the seasonal flu.
Lamilly
Is there something the gov knows that we don't? Hancock the man who's been reiterating day in and day out, social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands, stay in your bubble, has been breaking all these rules and.....no covid, no infection, no hospitalization, no dying....that's what the conspiracy theorists are saying. Um, makes you think
zichi
When will England reach herd immunity?
WilliB
Of course. He is just stating the obvious. The virus is out there and can not be put back in the bottle (or lab, as it were). It is gradually getting weaker and endemic as viruses always do. We do not live in a sterile world, nor could we! This overreaction has to end.
WilliB
BigYen
None of this is correct. Sweden followed are more traditional and common sense approach than many countries that overreacted. The higher death rates as compared to Norway and Denmark are due to the large, centralized, care facilities that Sweden uses compared to her neighbours. The deaths are overwhelming among old people with existing conditions and not spread evenly in the population. Try to avoid falling for simplistic narratives.
michaelqtodd
Lambda variant (from Peru) - "Hold my beer that I just bought from the bar Mr Johnson"
Interestingly tests in Chile have shown that the only vaccine effective against the Lambda variant is the CoronaVac from China.
The ABC here is Australia is reporting the first case here. Peru have the highest deaths per head of population in the world and 80% were infected with this variant.