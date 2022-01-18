Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Milley
FILE - Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, listens during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan, Sept. 29, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms, a spokesperson said Monday. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP, File)
world

Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms, a spokesperson said Monday.

Milley, who has received the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, tested positive on Sunday, Joint Chiefs spokesperson Col Dave Butler said in a statement. Milley was isolating himself and working remotely from a location where he can perform all his duties, Butler said.

All seven other Joint Chiefs of Staff members except for one tested negative, he said. The identity of that member wasn't disclosed.

Milley’s most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Wednesday at the funeral of Gen Raymond Odierno, who died of cancer in October. Milley, 63, tested negative several days before the contact with Biden and every day after until Sunday, the Joint Chiefs statement said.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. Austin, who said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October, tested negative about a week later.

Get well, Mark.

