Journalists berate Blinken over Gaza policy at his final press conference

FILE PHOTO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as he visits the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, on January 9, 2025. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

By Daphne Psaledakis, Humeyra Pamuk and Doina Chiacu

Several journalists who are outspoken critics of U.S. support for Israel loudly lambasted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the war in Gaza on Thursday, repeatedly interrupting his final press conference as he sought to defend his handling of the 15-month-old conflict.

Israel's assault on Gaza is likely to define the foreign policy legacy of the outgoing Biden administration, despite a deal reached with Palestinian militant group Hamas on Wednesday on a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages.

"Criminal! You belong in The Hague," shouted Sam Husseini, an independent journalist and longtime critic of Washington's approach to the world. The Hague is where the International Criminal Court is located.

The unusually confrontational scene in the State Department briefing room only ended when security personnel forcibly picked up Husseini and carried him out of the room as he continued to heckle Blinken.

Blinken has faced criticism for providing Israel with weapons and diplomatic support since the latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict began on Oct 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed over 46,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while also drawing accusations of genocide in a World Court case brought by South Africa and of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court. Israel denies the allegations. The assault has displaced nearly Gaza's entire 2.3 million population and drawn the concern of the world’s main hunger monitor.

"Why did you keep the bombs flowing when we had a deal in May?" Max Blumenthal, editor of the Grayzone, an outlet that strongly criticizes many aspects of U.S. foreign policy, called out to Blinken, before he was escorted out.

Blinken, who leaves office on Monday when the administration of President-elect Donald Trump takes over, calmly asked for quiet while he delivered his remarks, and later took questions from reporters.

He has been frequently heckled at appearances in Washington since the Gaza conflict began. Demonstrators camped outside his Virginia home for months and repeatedly threw red paint - resembling blood - on cars carrying Blinken and his family.

Asked during the press conference if he would change anything about his dealings with Israel, Blinken said the Israeli government had carried out policies that "were basically supported by an overwhelming majority of Israelis after the trauma of October 7" and said that had to be factored in to the U.S. response.

The Biden administration had been unable to reach final determinations on individual incidents that could constitute violations of international law because Hamas embedded itself within the civilian population, he said.

"I'd also point out that in Israel itself, there are hundreds of cases that are being investigated," Blinken said. "They have a process, they have procedures, they have rule of law... That's the hallmark of any democracy."

