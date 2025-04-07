 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Maryland Deportation Error
FILE - Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)
world

Judge again orders Trump administration to return man mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison

1 Comment
GREENBELT, Md.

A federal judge is for the second time ordering the Trump administration to return a Maryland man who was mistakenly sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador, blasting the U.S. government in a ruling Sunday that noted a now-suspended Justice Department lawyer admitted he didn't know why the man was being held.

The order from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis reaffirms a ruling she gave days earlier, shooting down arguments that the government can't facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia because he is no longer in U.S. custody.

“As defendants acknowledge, they had no legal authority to arrest him, no justification to detain him, and no grounds to send him to El Salvador — let alone deliver him into one of the most dangerous prisons in the Western Hemisphere,” Xinis wrote. “Having confessed grievous error, the defendants now argue that this Court lacks the power to hear this case, and they lack the power to order Abrego Garcia’s return.”

The Justice Department has asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to pause Xinis’ ruling.

Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old Salvadoran national, was arrested in Maryland and deported last month despite an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling that shielded him from deportation to El Salvador, where he faced likely persecution by local gangs.

Abrego Garcia had a permit from DHS to legally work in the U.S. and that he was a sheet metal apprentice pursuing a journeyman license, his attorney said. His wife is a U.S. citizen.

The White House has described Abrego Garcia's deportation as an “administrative error” but has also cast him an MS-13 gang member. Attorneys for Abrego Garcia said there is no evidence he was in MS-13.

In her order Sunday, Xinis referenced earlier comments from now-suspended Justice Department attorney Erez Reuveni in which Reuveni said: “We concede he should not have been removed to El Salvador” and that he responded “I don’t know” when asked why Abrego Garcia was being held.

The Justice Department placed Reuveni on leave after he made the comments.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” likened Reuveni's comments to “a defense attorney walking in, conceding something in a criminal matter.”

“That would never happen in this country,” she said. "So he’s on administrative leave now and we’ll see what happens.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Time to start locking up administration officials until the man is returned.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo