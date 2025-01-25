 Japan Today
Trump Pardons Capitol Riot
President Donald Trump supporter Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, convicted on charges relating to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, talks to reporters after meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 (AP Photo Nathan Ellgren)
world

Judge bars Oath Keepers founder Rhodes from entering Washington without court's permission

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
WASHINGTON

A federal judge on Friday barred Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from entering Washington, D.C., without the court's approval after President Donald Trump commuted the far-right extremist group leader's 18-year prison sentence for orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Capitol four years ago.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta issued the order two days after Rhodes visited the Capitol, where he met with at least one lawmaker, chatted with others and defended his actions during a mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes was released from a Maryland prison a day earlier.

Mehta’s order applies to seven other people who were convicted of charges in the riot that halted the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory over Trump. The order also prohibits them from entering the Capitol building or surrounding grounds without the court's permission.

Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases brought by the Justice Department. He was found guilty of orchestrating a weekslong plot that culminated in his followers attacking the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Trump, a Republican, in power.

Rhodes did not enter the building on Jan. 6 and has said it was “stupid” that members of the Oath Keepers did.

“My guys blundered through doors,” he insisted during his visit to Capitol Hill earlier this week.

Trump's sweeping clemency order on Monday upended the largest prosecution in Justice Department history, freeing from prison people seen on camera viciously attacking police as well as leaders of far-right extremist groups convicted of orchestrating violent plots to stop the peaceful transfer of power after his election loss.

Trump has defended the pardons , saying the defendants had “already served years in prison” in conditions he described as “disgusting” and “inhumane.”

2 Comments
A sensible move as these adjudicated insurrectionists should never have been released.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Stewart Rhodes needs to be in jail.

He's no patriot.

Trump has been violating his oath of office all week. You know ...

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Half his executive orders are unconstitutional and any 5th grader know this. When a President does stuff like that, it is treason. He needs to be impeached (again), then tried, and imprisoned.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Look at this pathetic clown attempting to go for the "pirate look". Must think he looks cool.

He should have gotten the Ashli Babbitt treatment.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

