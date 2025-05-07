 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
world

Judge bars Trump administration from shrinking agencies that fund libraries, settle labor disputes

0 Comments
By REBECCA BOONE
WASHINGTON

A federal judge has temporarily barred President Donald Trump's administration from dramatically shrinking three agencies that fund libraries across the U.S., settle labor disputes with public sector workers, and support state business contracting programs.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell, Jr in Rhode Island said Trump can't unilaterally end the funding and programs for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. All three agencies were established by Congress.

Trump's March 14 executive order directing the agencies to cut as many staffers and programs as legally possible was "arbitrary and capricious," McConnell wrote in Tuesday's order.

“It also disregards the fundamental constitutional role of each of the branches of our federal government; specifically, it ignores the unshakable principles that Congress makes the law and appropriates funds, and the Executive implements the law Congress enacted and spends the funds Congress appropriated.”

Twenty-one states sued over the executive order, which directed the agencies to eliminate every program that isn't mandated by law and to cut staffers and all other functions to the bare minimum allowed by statute. The states said the “shredding” of the agencies puts hundreds of millions of dollars of grant funding at risk and hurts the general public. Threatened programs include a braille library in Washington, a literacy program in California, and a program supporting veterans in Rhode Island, according to the lawsuit.

But attorneys for the government told the judge that the lawsuit is too broad, in part because some of the states are contending that specific grants have been terminated but others are simply anticipating future increased costs or that some grants may not be renewed.

In some cases, U.S. Department of Justice attorneys wrote in court filings, the various grant recipients haven't even requested payment of the grants yet. Disputes over personnel claims, like employee terminations or reductions in force, must first be litigated before other entities before they can be brought to federal court, the attorneys wrote, suggesting the states were trying to "jump the line.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Cruelty-Free Japanese Beauty Brands

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafes & Restaurants in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog