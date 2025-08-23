 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Immigration Raids Life in Fear Photo Essay
An art installation, which displays black and white images of people detained or deported as a result of ICE raids in Southern California, stands outside the federal building in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
world

Judge blocks Trump from cutting funding from 34 cities and counties over ‘sanctuary’ policies

2 Comments
By SUDHIN THANAWALA
SAN FRANCISCO

A judge ruled late Friday the Trump administration cannot deny funding to Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and 30 other cities and counties because of policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco extended a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from cutting off or conditioning the use of federal funds for so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions. His earlier order protected more than a dozen other cities and counties, including San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.

The Trump administration has ratcheted up pressure on those communities as it seeks to make good on President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to remove millions of people in the country illegally.

One executive order issued by Trump directs Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to withhold federal money from sanctuary jurisdictions. Another order directs every federal agency to ensure that payments to state and local governments do not “abet so-called ‘sanctuary’ policies that seek to shield illegal aliens from deportation.”

The cities and counties that sued said billions of dollars were at risk.

An email to the White House late Friday was not immediately returned.

In May, the Department of Homeland Security published a list of more than 500 “sanctuary jurisdictions,” saying each one would receive formal notification that the government had deemed them noncompliant. It also said it would inform them if they were believed to be in violation of any federal criminal statutes.

The list was later removed from the department’s website after critics noted it included localities that have actively supported the administration’s tough immigration policies.

The Justice Department has sued New York, Los Angeles and other cities over their sanctuary policies.

There is no strict definition for sanctuary cities, but the terms generally describes places that limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE enforces immigration laws nationwide but seeks help from state and local authorities to identify immigrants wanted for deportation and hold them for federal officers.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Great news!

Aaaaand cue the cope from MAGA and their ridiculous claims of “Activist Judge!!!”

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco

yeah, ok then.

He just doesn’t care how many times he gets overruled.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Are Parks Too Sexy? Why Parks Are Removing Nude Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Belles Montagnes et Mer Train

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Brittany Arthur, The CEO Of Design Thinking Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Switch from Dispatch to Direct Hire in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog