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Trump Kennedy Center
A worker sits on scaffolding at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
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Trump's name poised to be removed from Kennedy Center after judge denies last-minute move to keep it

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By STEVEN SLOAN
WASHINGTON

A judge cleared the way for President Donald Trump's name to be removed from the Kennedy Center's exterior on Friday, denying a last-minute request from the institution's board that would have kept the name in place.

Unless the Kennedy Center decides to appeal the decision from U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, Trump's name could be removed from the building within hours. Workers were seen building scaffolding around a section of the building that includes Trump's name and about a dozen people watched nearby, chanting “take it down.”

A Kennedy Center spokesperson didn't immediately comment on the ruling.

Last month, Cooper ruled Trump’s name was illegally added to the iconic Washington performing arts facility. Late Thursday, Trump’s handpicked board at the center mounted a last-minute effort to keep his name on the facade of the iconic performing arts facility but Cooper refused to stay his order.

A June 4 memo to staff from the Kennedy Center’s Office of General Counsel said email signatures, letterhead and other documents must reflect the name as “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” or “Kennedy Center.”

The Kennedy Center’s website has dropped Trump's name. And an earlier email sent to members offering ticket packages for the June 28 Mark Twain Award for American Humor ceremony came from the Kennedy Center without including Trump’s name.

After ignoring the Kennedy Center for much of his first term, Trump has wielded tremendous influence over the venue during his return to office. Just a month into his second term, he ousted the center’s previous leadership and replaced it with a board of trustees that named him chairman.

In his earlier ruling, Cooper also blocked the administration from closing the cultural and arts venue for major renovations that had been planned to start in July and last for two years.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Let's see that crowbar come out! Let's hope Trump is watching!!!

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