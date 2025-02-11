 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he prepares to sign a proclamation declaring Feb. 9 Gulf of America Day as he travels from West Palm Beach, Fla. to New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
world

Judge finds Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending

1 Comment
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
WASHINGTON

A federal judge found Monday that the Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending and told the White House to release all the money.

U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell ruled that continued struggles to get federal money for things like early childhood education, pollution reduction and HIV prevention research violated his Jan. 31 order. He ordered the Trump administration to “immediately take every step necessary” to follow his temporary restraining over halting its plans for a sweeping freeze of federal funding.

The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The judge said his temporary restraining order also blocks the administration from cutting billions of dollars in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health.

“These pauses in funding violate the plain text of the (temporary restraining order),” he wrote. “The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country."

The administration has said it was making good-faith efforts to comply with the judge’s ruling in a lawsuit filed by nearly two dozen states. But the Justice Department also argued that his ruling only applied to a sweeping spending freeze outlined in a late January memo that has since been rescinded.

The ruling doesn't apply to other spending pauses outlined in different memos, including funds that were part of President Joe Biden’s signature climate, health care and tax package.

But McConnell, who is based in Rhode Island and was nominated by President Barack Obama, said his order blocked the administration from a wide range of funding cuts.

The Republican administration previously said the sweeping funding pause would bring federal spending in line with the president’s agenda, and the White House press secretary has indicated some spending halts would continue as part of his blitz of executive orders.

Trump has sought to increase fossil fuel production, remove protections for transgender people and end diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

A different federal judge in Washington has issued a temporary restraining order against the funding freeze plan and since expressed concern that some nonprofit groups weren’t getting their funding.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha applauded McConnell's ruling.

“This is a country of laws. We expect the administration to follow the law,” Neronha said in a statement. “We will not hesitate to go back to court if they don’t comply.”

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this story.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Trump is itching for a constitutional crisis. Judges should start subpoenaing top officials now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another Trump court loss - it's now almost a daily occurence...

Thank goodness we have a Judicial Branch protecting us from this clear tyrant and tin-pot dictator...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo