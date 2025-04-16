 Japan Today
Trump Deportations Colorado
FILE - A member of law enforcement stand near an entrance to an apartment complex during a raid by federal agents Feb. 5, 2025, in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
world

Colorado judge puts temporary hold on deportations sought by Trump under Alien Enemies Act

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
DENVER

A federal judge has temporarily blocked deportations of immigrants in Colorado who face possible removal under President Donald Trump’s invocation of an 18th century law known as the Alien Enemies Act.

District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney issued the emergency order Monday night after the American Civil Liberties Union requested it on behalf of two Venezuelan men being held in Denver who feared they would be falsely accused of belonging to the gang Tren de Aragua. Trump has contended the gang is invading the United States, but his critics have said he's using the gang as the pretext for an overhyped anti-migrant narrative.

Sweeney’s order temporarily bars removal of all noncitizens who are currently in custody in the District of Colorado and who may be subject to removal under the Alien Enemies Act, which Trump invoked last month. The act has been used only three other times in American history, most recently to intern Japanese-American citizens during World War II.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that anyone being deported under the declaration deserved a hearing in federal court first.

That led federal judges in New York and Texas to place temporary holds on deportations in those areas until Trump's Republican administration presents a procedure for allowing such appeals. Sweeney's order follows in their footsteps.

Sweeney's order is in effect for 14 days, and she has scheduled an April 21 hearing in the case.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

