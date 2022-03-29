Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election

A federal judge on Monday asserted it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election, ruling to order the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge David Carter marked a major legal win for the House panel as it looks to correspondence from Eastman, the lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the presidential election.
“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Carter, who was nominated by former President Bill Clinton, wrote in the ruling submitted in the federal Central District of California.
Eastman was trying to withhold documents from the committee on the basis of an attorney-client privilege claim between him and the former president. The committee responded earlier this month, arguing that there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.
An attorney representing Eastman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The March 3 filing from the committee was their most formal effort to link the former president to a federal crime. Lawmakers do not have the power to bring criminal charges on their own and can only make a referral to the Justice Department. The department has been investigating last year’s riot, but it has not given any indication that it is considering seeking charges against Trump.
The committee argued in the court documents that Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Trump and those working with him then spread false information about the outcome of the presidential election and pressured state officials to overturn the results, potentially violating multiple federal laws, the panel said.
The trove of documents the nine-member panel has publicly released so far, which include some emails already retrieved from Eastman, offers an early look at some of the panel’s likely conclusions, which are expected to be submitted in the coming months. The committee says it has interviewed more than 650 witnesses as it investigates the violent siege by Trump supporters, the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Mr. Noidall
Ok, you got him on these new charges. So let’s lock him up! But why do the goalposts keep shifting? What about Russia? Then there’s the Muller Report? When’s he gonna go to jail for that stuff? But wait, isn’t he supposed to be in jail for a quid pro quo with Ukraine? When is it going to end and you just bring him up on charges?
marc laden
The only escape from my failures from open border, Afghanistan , oil price, inflation, corruptions and Russia etc.. I need to put Trump in to court. The rest will be done my my peers.. hello subjects keep in watching the TV... forget the problems and enjoy ...
Blacklabel
Well that’s a new legal standard.
BigYen
‘More likely than not”
It’s not a judgement. We’ll never find out if we don’t see the emails.
Blacklabel
Yep that’s called a fishing expedition. You get to look at things only for the intention of finding a yet unknown crime while looking.
bass4funk
Exactly, based on these so-called charges they should be able to arrest him easy, so what are they waiting for? Arrest him and get it over with unless you.
In other words, the crimes are just to insignificant to file charges against him….again.
TokyoLiving
Anyway the Doooooony will be president in 2024, more chaos and drama to the soap opera..