Judge orders release of 5-year-old, father detained in Minnesota ICE raid

A federal judge has ordered the release of Adrian Conejo Arias and his five-year-old son, Liam Conejo Ramos, whom immigration officers detained during a Minnesota raid.
The boy — seen in a now viral photo that showed him wearing a blue bunny hat outside his house as federal agents stood nearby — was one of four students detained by immigration officials earlier this month in a Minneapolis suburb, according to the Columbia Heights Public School District.
"The case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatizing children," U.S. District Judge Fred Biery wrote in a ruling published on Saturday.
"Ultimately, Petitioners may, because of the arcane United States immigration system, return to their home country, involuntarily or by self-deportation. But that result should occur through a more orderly and humane policy than currently in place."
The Ecuadorean boy and his father, who entered the United States legally as asylum applicants, were sent to a family detention facility in Dilley, Texas, their attorney Marc Prokosch previously told Reuters.
Prokosch and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return requests for comment.
Armed and masked officers detained two 17-year-olds and a 10-year-old in addition to Liam, school district Superintendent Zena Stenvik said last week.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
15 Comments
lincolnman
Trump LOSES again - as he should....this violent arrest and jailing of a five year old child and his father who are IN THE US LEGALLY is beyond egregious...it's pure evil..
And those that support this clear violation of Christian values have no right calling themselves Christian...
Underworld
I was told by posters on this site that he had entered the US illegally. Turns out that was wrong.
bass4funk
No, they weren't according to CBP logs
https://x.com/redwave_press/status/2014790343980679552?s=46
TaiwanIsNotChina
Like so much of the Trump presidency, the objective is fear. Quite often their incompetence is exposed in court but the idea was never to obtain real results.
Blacklabel
They were here so legally that the father ran, abandoning his child in the cold, and the mother refused to even open the door when her child was there.
does it sound like the actions of anyone with any type of legal status or paperwork?
even the judge only mentioned all his woke sympathies, nothing about them being the victims of a mistake and actually legal.
bass4funk
You should fear the law if you are illegal, regardless of your country.
Start by not abandoning your child
Bob Fosse
Of course, you know more than the judge does.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Yes.
GuruMick
Blacklabel....other media reports the 5 year old was used as "bait " to have the door opened....then on the toddle/felons arrest, ICE refused for him to stay in the house with family .
Must be cruel to be kind eh ?
Blacklabel
if you are legally in the country, it wouldn’t be “bait” now would it?
you would open the door, retrieve your child and show your documents. Why didn’t that happen?
Underworld
bass4funk
He didn’t.
bass4funk
He did, it's in the report, and what parent leaves their child under any circumstances? If you don't want to believe it that's fine, I really don't care, but he was alone, that's the only thing I care about.
HopeSpringsEternal
When illegal alien criminals arrested by ICE & DHS, their kids must be taken into custody for their own safety, can't just leave kids at home alone etc. = Common Sense
Underworld
bass4funk
You can rest assured he wasn't alone.
bass4funk
By ICE agents, I know