 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump and a map showing the 'Gulf of America' in the Oval Office Image: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
world

Judge orders White House to lift restrictions on AP access

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

A U.S. federal judge ordered the White House on Tuesday to restore the Associated Press's access to President Donald Trump's official events, saying it had no right to bar media for their "viewpoints."

AP journalists and photographers have been barred from the Oval Office and from traveling on Air Force One since February 11 because of the wire service's decision to continue referring to the "Gulf of Mexico" -- and not the "Gulf of America" as decreed by Trump.

District Judge Trevor McFadden said the "viewpoint-based denial of the AP's access" was a violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press.

"If the government opens its doors to some journalists -- be it to the Oval Office, the East Room, or elsewhere -- it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints," McFadden said.

He ordered the White House to "immediately rescind the denial of the AP's access to the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other limited spaces... when such spaces are made open to other members of the White House press pool."

The AP filed suit against the White House after it began denying access to Trump's official events to the news agency's reporters and photographers.

At a hearing last month before McFadden, who is a Trump appointee, AP lawyer Charles Tobin said the news agency was the victim of "abject retaliation" by the White House.

Two weeks after barring the AP, the White House stripped journalists of the nearly century-old power to decide which of the profession's own number will be members of a pool of reporters and photographers covering presidential events.

"The White House changed its policy to a rotation system that happens to exclude the AP," Tobin said.

Brian Hudak, a Justice Department attorney, argued at the hearing that press pool membership is at the discretion of the White House and the president.

In its style guide, the AP notes that the Gulf of Mexico has "carried that name for more than 400 years" and the agency "will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen."

"As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences," the AP said.

The 180-year-old organization has long been a pillar of U.S. journalism and provides news to print, TV and radio outlets across the United States and around the world.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

I imagine Trump will want to ignore the judge as he believes he's above the law.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

McFadden, who is a Trump appointee,

How many minutes before McFadden is branded a deep-state RINO liberal activist judge?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good news.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What are Trump's lawyers win-loss record now - 5 for 90?

Of course, our MAGA-fans here will assure us that is "winning"...

Just like the stock market tanking with the worst losses since WW II wiping out trillions in their own retirement investments is winning too...

Our MAGA-friends are "winning" themselves right into bankruptcy and poverty...

I wish I could offer them a little sympathy, but as they like to remind us, they're getting what they voted for...

Schadenfreude...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog