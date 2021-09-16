Judge rejects delay to defamation suit against Donald Trump

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by lawyers for former President Donald Trump to delay the progression of a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused him of rape.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan issued a brief denial of the request the lawyers made in December to delay the lawsuit while an appeals court decides whether the United States can be substituted as the defendant. It was unclear whether he would explain his reasoning in a subsequent filing.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is slated to hear arguments in November on whether Trump can be replaced as the defendant in the lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
The U.S. Justice Department has asserted that Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude and disrespectful” remarks he made about Carroll because he was president at the time.
Carroll says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in an upscale Manhattan department store.
Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in an email, “We very much look forward to oral argument in E Jean’s case before the Second Circuit. ... In the meantime, we are reviewing today’s order.”
Lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr began the effort to replace Trump as the defendant while Trump was still in office.
Barr’s intervention last October was criticized on the campaign trail by Trump's Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, who said it was inappropriate for the Justice Department to attempt to intervene in a private legal battle over Trump’s personal conduct.
In June, the Justice Department under Biden, who won the election, stuck to the position it took while Barr led the department.
It said Trump was acting “within the scope of his office” in denying wrongdoing after White House reporters asked him about Carroll’s claims.
“Elected public officials can — and often must — address allegations regarding personal wrongdoing that inspire doubt about their suitability for office,” the Justice Department said.
“Even reprehensible conduct ... can fall within the scope of employment,” the lawyers wrote, conceding that Trump used “crude and disrespectful” language in questioning Carroll’s credibility.
Kaplan ruled last October that Trump cannot use a law protecting federal employees from being sued individually for things they do within the scope of their employment.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
20 Comments
Login to comment
ulysses
Not a surprise.
The government has no business defending the former guy as defaming people was not a part of his responsibilities.
Considering he is struggling on the money front, this is what might drive him to bankruptcy!!!
P. Smith
Hahahaha! Trump reaping the benefit of what his mouth sows.
bass4funk
Where are you hearing this crap? Lol
GdTokyo
“When A seeks a DNA sample and B desperately tries to avoid providing said sample, A has something to prove and B has something to hide.”
So states Ellie Hoeing in his wonderful book “Hatchet man.” Mr. Hoeing, a former SDNY attorney provides this insight specifically in relation to the case above. Why would the plaintiff seek DNA evidence when the statute of limitations has expired for criminal sexual assault?
Perhaps because she had DNA evidence to prove that said assault occurred and that the defendant, one Donald Trump is knowingly lying e.g. he defamed her.
In any event, the former sociopath-in-chief will not being receiving free representation from the DOJ.
Wonder who will take a flyer on repping him at the risk of not getting paid?
I know who it WON’T be; Rudy “I swear I was just tucking in my shirt” Gullianni. He’s had his license to “practice” law (if you can call it that based on his recent performance) suspended.
ulysses
Good Morning to you too sir, I humbly request you to improve your manners and vocabulary!
As you know the former guy was giving commentary for a boxing match involving, very aptly , another washed up has been all for a few thousand dollars.
I suggest you also send him a check, possibly blank one, he needs to for sure now!!
Desert Tortoise
https://fortune.com/2021/01/21/trump-business-empire-pandemic/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-s-businesses-struggle-most-profitable-asset-his-real-estate-n1257456
https://uproxx.com/viral/trump-tower-tenants-leaving-pac/
Desert Tortoise
Don't forget the $400 million in loans coming due in 2023.
Desert Tortoise
The sad thing about the argument used to defend Mr. Trump is that if I, as a government employee, said the same things about someone in the course of my job I would be disciplined and probably fired. Nobody would tolerate me doing that while on the clock. It would be disavowed and rightly so. Fortunately in the US Federal judges are appointed for life and do not have to fear political retribution.
GdTokyo
ass4funkToday 08:27 am JST
From public records and financials of debtors and revenue statements of Trump org, lol!
Donald has 400 million coming due in the next couple years at least 1/2 of which he has personally guaranteed. His properties are bleeding cash and will never generate that kind of cash flow and not even Deuche (Bankers to all manner of thugs and Russians) will lend to him. The Trump brand is radioactive in the debt markets He’s trying to sell off assess including his DC hotel, but potential buyers smell desperation like Trump’s least favorite fish smell blood and they are going to buy at the bottom of the market
He is financial burnt toast
bass4funk
Ok, so he gets convicted and pays the fine. So at best estimates the man will have to pay a very deep financial penalty for these lawsuits, good for them.
ulysses
Sir, he doesn’t have the money. He has to go on Cameo, do commentary for washed up boxers, it’s really a sad state of affairs!!!
My very good friend, a republican, who has access to his financial records told me that.
GdTokyo
bass4funkToday 08:54 am JST
You are confusing white collar crime with Bankruptcy.
The “fine” as it were, will be the seizure and liquidation of Trump org’ and Trump’s personal assets starting with those pledged directly as collateral and then in order of their ability to pay debts due (I.e. the most attractive assets).
So so long, Maralaogo. Sayonara, Trump Tower. Anyone in the market for a decent golf course at bargain basement prices? Several available!
bass4funk
He does, not just the properties he owns in various countries so based on that, he’s financially stable. Now these sharks will try and get as much as they can, I have no doubt about that.
ulysses
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but he hasn't been financially stable for years and now the situation is really dire. No wonder he has to do Cameo and C-grade sports commentary.
That is something I totally agree with, there is nothing for the sharks to get.
Almost everything he has is heavily leveraged and a fire sale is starting soon.
Blacklabel
The Biden DOJ agreed with the Barr decision, this article even says so.
The Avenger
I can't stop laughing.
Any Loss for Donald J Trump is a Victory for All Americans.
ulysses
Come on sir, one billionaire to another, we can disagree with our DOJ.
We might not be sending in insurrectionists to capture the Capitol, but saying that the DOJ is wrong about this one is perfectly fine in America. This is not Russia as you know.
Blacklabel
you didnt say they were wrong.
You claimed the decision was only made because Barr was in charge.
I simply reminded you that the Biden DOJ also supports the same decision.
ulysses
Sir, you forgot barr was in charge during the former president's time.
And I said it was wrong.
Glad we cleared this up, billionaires should not have differences!!
lincolnman
You can see the mind working.....
"I've got this and several other suits hanging over my head which could cost me big money...
The NYSD Attorney and Manhattan Prosecutor are both going to indict me for tax and insurance fraud, and even with jail time, I'll still have a huge fine...
I have all these personal loans due from "someone" in the next few years....
Well, even though I don't plan to run, let me go ahead and announce it so I can continue to fleece my flock of every cent that they have....and satiate my narcissistic personality disorder with their adoration - then quit before Nov 2024"....
The Art of the Con-Job....it's been working since 2016...