Judge rules Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire

A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.
Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling in a civil lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.
Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for them to do business in New York, and said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee the Trump Organization’s operations.
A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling. Trump has long insisted he did nothing wrong.
The decision, days before the start of a non-jury trial in Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, is the strongest repudiation yet of Trump’s carefully coiffed image as a wealthy and shrewd real estate mogul turned political powerhouse.
Beyond mere bragging about his riches, Trump, his company and key executives repeatedly lied about them on his annual financial statements, reaping rewards such as favorable loan terms and lower insurance premiums, Engoron found.
Those tactics crossed a line and violated the law, the judge said, rejecting Trump’s contention that a disclaimer on the financial statements absolved him of any wrongdoing.
“In defendants’ world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party’s lies," Engoron wrote in his 35-page ruling. "That is a is a fantasy world, not the real world.”
Manhattan prosecutors had looked into bringing a criminal case over the same conduct but declined to do so, leaving James to sue Trump and seek penalties that could disrupt his and his family’s ability to do business in the state.
Engoron’s ruling, in a phase of the case known as summary judgment, resolves the key claim in James’ lawsuit, but six others remain.
Engoron is slated to hold a non-jury trial starting Oct. 2 before deciding on those claims and any punishments he may impose. James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York, his home state. The trial could last into December, Engoron has said.
Trump’s lawyers had asked the judge to throw out the case, which he denied. They contend that James wasn’t legally allowed to file the lawsuit because there isn’t any evidence that the public was harmed by Trump’s actions. They also argued that many of the allegations in the lawsuit were barred by the statute of limitations.
Engoron, noting that he had “emphatically rejected” those arguments earlier in the case, equated them to the “time-loop in the film ‘Groundhog Day.'"
James, a Democrat, sued Trump and the Trump Organization a year ago, alleging a pattern of duplicity that she dubbed “the art of the steal,” a twist on the title of Trump’s 1987 business memoir “The Art of the Deal.”
The lawsuit accused Trump and his company of routinely inflating the value of assets like skyscrapers, golf courses and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, padding his bottom line by billions.
Among the allegations were that Trump claimed his Trump Tower apartment in Manhattan — a three-story penthouse replete with gold-plated fixtures — was nearly three times its actual size and valued the property at $327 million. No apartment in New York City has ever sold for close to that amount, James said.
Trump valued Mar-a-Lago as high as $739 million — more than 10 times a more reasonable estimate of its worth. Trump’s figure for the private club and residence was based on the idea that the property could be developed for residential use, but deed terms prohibit that, James said.
Trump has denied wrongdoing, arguing in sworn testimony for the case that it didn’t matter what he put on his financial statements because they have a disclaimer that says they shouldn’t be trusted. He told James at the April deposition, “You don’t have a case and you should drop this case.”
“Do you know the banks were fully paid? Do you know the banks made a lot of money?” Trump testified. “Do you know I don’t believe I ever got even a default notice, and even during COVID, the banks were all paid? And yet you’re suing on behalf of banks, I guess. It’s crazy. The whole case is crazy.”
Engoron rejected that argument when the defense previously sought to have the case thrown out.
The judge said the disclaimer on the financial statements “makes abundantly clear that Mr. Trump was fully responsible for the information contained within” them and that “allowing blanket disclaimers to insulate liars from liability would completely undercut” the “important function” that such statements serve “in the real world.”
James’ lawsuit is one of several legal headaches for Trump as he campaigns for a return to the White House in 2024. He has been indicted four times in the last six months — accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C., of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss, in Florida of hoarding classified documents, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related to hush money paid on his behalf.
The Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud last year in an unrelated criminal case for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. The company was fined $1.6 million. One of the executives, Trump’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and served five months in jail. He is a defendant in James’ lawsuit and gave sworn deposition testimony for the case in May.
James’ lawsuit does not carry the potential of prison time, but could complicate his ability to transact real estate deals. It could also stain his legacy as a developer.
James has asked Engoron to ban Trump and his three eldest children from ever again running a company based New York. She also wants Trump and the Trump Organization barred from entering into commercial real estate acquisitions for five years, among other sanctions. The $250 million in penalties she is seeking is the estimated worth of benefits derived from the alleged fraud, she said.
James, who campaigned for office as a Trump critic and watchdog, started scrutinizing his business practices in March 2019 after his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial statements provided to Deutsche Bank while trying to obtain financing to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.
James' office previously sued Trump for misusing his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests. Trump was ordered to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine and the charity, the Trump Foundation, was shut down.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Of course he did. This is what happens when you idolize someone with clearly no ethical foundation.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Also don't forget defrauding the government.
2020hindsights
Not surprising. There were articles written about how he used one set of number for loans and another set for investors.
EFD
BOOM! Justice!
As a matter of law, this is a legal matter of fact.
This is a VERY high bar to clear and is highly unlikely to be overturned on appeal.
And the judge unceremoniously rescinded the business license of Trump org.
In addition, the judge ordered sanctions against Trump’s attorneys for filing frivolous motions with no likelihood of success just to delay the process. While the fines are nominal ($7,500) but the blemish on their professional records is permanent.
dagon
Tri-State Action News at 11, 1986.
Why Trump was not jailed in the 80s or 90s, sparing the USA all the MAGA drama, like his NYC compatriot Leona Helmsley, is a mystery to me. Like Trump she candidly remarked; "Taxes are for the little people."
Along with the other oligarchs in the Pandora and Panama Papers , Trump should be the poster boy for closing tax loopholes, confiscating oligarch assets, creating more progressive taxation schemes, and creating societies of more broad-based prosperity that could still be capitalist in the short term but where capitalism would not start at zero for the 99% not gifted with inherited rentier assets.
EFD
This is the end of Trump Org.
Better buy some merch, goobers. Daddy has hundreds of millions of dollars in fines coming and he hasn’t got the cash to pay, lol.
lincolnman
The Ultra MAGA Loser losing again...if you count all the election fraud cases he's lost, civil suits, etc., he must be over 100 lost legal cases...
And this Loser has spent over $100 million of his supporters money on lawyers - and what did he/they get? Nothing - just more losing...
And the big losses are yet to come - with the mountains of evidence Jack Smith and Fani Willis have, and the number of his aides and cohorts that have flipped and will testify against him, the MAGA-warriors here better be prepared for more losing...and jail...
PTownsend
I have no doubt his luxury spread is worth lots of money, yet still ex-45 has to rely on telescamgelist tactics to get his armies of drones and cultists to pay for his lifestyle and legal fees. And most of his supporters continue to refuse to see that the convicted sex offender has done nothing to help them, excluding those already wealthy i.e. the ones Florida male has made even wealthier through his and his fellow RICO politician's taxcuts for the richest policies.
Superlib
The MAGA fans will have to write a lot of checks to cover this for him.
Wick's pencil
They really are desperately trying to get him out of the next election. Scary to see how weaponized the US justice system has become.
Peter Neil
Humpty Trumpty built no wall.
Humpty Trumpty had a great fall.
All the MAGA clowns and all the cult men
Couldn't put Trumpty together again.
yamada1043
Donald J. Trump is the most notorious scammers in the history of the United States of America.
EFD
I see a new batch of NFT (New Fraud Trump!) on the horizon, lol.
Street-sleeper Trump.
Park bench Trump.
Multi-level Marketer Trump. Oh wait, he’s forbidden from doing business in NY now….
theResident
No s**t.
Sadly, most of the charges against will come to nothing, but this one was an obvious one and well documented for many years.
EFD
Found liable for defrauding banks and more importantly the taxpayers of hundreds of millions of dollars via lower rates on his loans and real estate taxes evaded.
But sure, Hunter’s laptop is totally the exact same thing, lol.
Trump org is an ACTUAL crime family!
Yubaru
Too bad it's only a civil case!
Simon Foston
Wick's pencil
Today 07:24 am JST
Damn those politically motivated judges, right? You would never get a result like this with a conservative judge elected by GOP supporters, would you.
EFD
It can be rolled over into a criminal case although I am not sure it will be.
But just as Carole’s civil judgement is a civil finding of sexual assault (commonly known as “rape”), this finding tells is a ibis finding of the blatantly obvious: Trump is a thief and a fraudster.
Jimizo
Looks like more financial problems.
Donations needed. Give generously.
Peter Neil
Were on the way to a cascading chorus of “Guilty, Guilty, Guilty…” over the next six months.
I don’t see any way Humpty Trumpty is on the ballot next year, even from his jail cell.
lincolnman
It's clear that as he loses more legal cases, and he sees more of the evidence in his upcoming criminal trials, Trump is getting desperate...
He's looking even more haggard and unkept - in his Face the Nation appearance a week ago he looked especially bad - bags under his eyes, hair even more disheveled...
And the gaffes keep mounting....besides confusing Obama for Biden and then saying Biden would start WW II, he's now ranting on X about whales...
The former president raged during a campaign speech in South Carolina that “windmills” are driving whales “crazy.” “Windmills are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before. Nobody does anything about that,” he declared. “They’re driving the whales, I think, a little batty,” he said.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-rant-batty-whales-windmills-100643700.html
What's clear is that Jack Smith and Fani Willis are driving Trump beyond "batty"....
ROFL...
rocketpig
What kind of country has the USA become when you condemn and harass a citizen challenging election irregularities. What if he were right? Anyone else other than an elected President challenging these results would have been booed off. So you hang the very guy capable of trying to right the ship. Sure he has alot of baggage, that is why he is daring enough to point out the election flaws. And why have all the investigations into Hunter gone nowhere? Isnt this the very same China system all the China haters gleefully condemn?
Peter Neil
It’s a devastating blow. Every business entity tied in any way to Trumpty has its business license revoked in the state of NY, where most of his assets are. They all have to be dissolved.
I can’t wait to see Bass’s take, can you? It will be comedy gold.
sunfunbun
For all the MAGA defenders of Trump, this is the reality of guilt found on charges, judged legally. It shows how Trump is deceptive in his business, and, of course, it is the base of who he is and why he was so popular with the MAGA crowd. And why more sane people realize he was always a liar, leading those who want to be and believe in liars.
He was viewed by many as the great businessman with such smarts, as his fans believed all his lies were not based on any findings of non legalities. They believed he earned all his money and he did nothing illegally, nor was not gaslighting people or being a snake oil salesman.
This ruling definitively shows how Trump deceived. One of his go to moves: Overvalue his properties to gain more loans/undervalue so he didn't pay fair taxes. He got caught, and it's just the small snowball beginning to roll downhill, soon to become a snow boulder.
ClippetyClop
It's always been scary for habitual criminals. Would you prefer that his massive fraud go unpunished?
You don't need to answer that, we know.
Strangerland
As an outside, unbiased observer, this seems to me to disprove the idea that he was a good businessman, which was what so many of the right in America claimed was his qualification for being president.
Am I mistaken?
Simon Foston
rocketpigToday 07:46 am JST
The judge wasn't condemning him for that.
He's had plenty of chances to make his case in court, but he doesn't seem to be getting anywhere with that even with judges you would think might be sympathetic.
UChosePoorly
Is it possible that there are explanations for what have occurred that you haven’t considered yet? Have you really analyzed every possibility, even the ones that you would consider to be less likely?