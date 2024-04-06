Judge says Trump's lawyers can't force NBC to turn over materials related to 'Stormy' documentary

Donald Trump's lawyers were blocked Friday from forcing NBC to provide them with materials related to the TV network's recent documentary about porn actor Stormy Daniels, a key prosecution witness at the former president's upcoming hush-money criminal trial in New York.
Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan said the defense's subpoena for NBC Universal was “the very definition of a fishing expedition" and did not meet a heavy legal burden for requiring a news organization to provide unfettered access to its privileged notes and documents.
It's the latest defeat for Trump's legal team ahead of the April 15 trial, the first of Trump’s four criminal cases scheduled to go to trial and the first-ever for a former president.
On Wednesday, Merchan rejected the presumptive Republican nominee's request to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases. The judge declared that request untimely and chided Trump's lawyers for waiting until weeks before the trial to raise the immunity issue. Several other bids to delay are pending.
Trump lawyer Todd Blanche and the Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment. NBC Universal also declined to comment.
The hush money case centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company’s internal records to hide the true nature of payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during the 2016 presidential campaign. Among other things, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to suppress her claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.
Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and his lawyers argue the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses and not part of any cover-up.
Cohen turned against Trump during a 2018 federal investigation into the hush-money matter that landed the ex-lawyer behind bars. He is now an outspoken critic of his former boss and is also poised to be a witness against Trump at the New York trial.
Trump’s lawyers fought unsuccessfully to block Cohen and Daniels from testifying and have blamed them for driving negative news coverage of Trump. In recent court filings, they pointed to Cohen’s withering, sometimes crude criticism of Trump on his podcasts and social media feeds, and to publicity surrounding the release of the documentary “Stormy,” which premiered on NBC's Peacock streaming service on March 18.
Trump's lawyers subpoenaed NBC Universal on March 11, seeking all documents related to the production, editing, marketing and release of the documentary, as well as any compensation Daniels received, and any agreements between her and the network.
They argued the subpoena would yield evidence that NBC Universal and Daniels colluded to release the documentary as close to the start of the trial as possible to prejudice Trump and maximize their own financial interests.
An NBC executive denied those claims, saying in a court filing that Daniels had no approval over the documentary's content or the timing of its release. Trump’s trial was originally scheduled to begin on March 25, a week after the documentary premiered, but an unrelated evidence issue prompted Merchan to delay it until April 15.
NBC Universal asked the court to reject the subpoena on March 20, filing what’s known as a motion to quash. After more legal wrangling between Trump's lawyers and counsel for NBC, Merchan issued his ruling Friday granting the network's request.
In a four-page decision, the judge wrote that the defense subpoena was “far too broad” and that its collusion claims were “purely speculative and unsupported” by any evidence.
Merchan wrote that even if he had found that the defense's assertions were not speculative, he still would have blocked the subpoena because it sought to “rifle through the privileged documents of a news organization.”© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
54 Comments
TaiwanIsNotChina
They need to start sanctioning these lawyers so even getting on TV isn't an incentive to be associated with the Don.
ArtistAtLarge
Smart ruling.
Strangerland
This judge is employing the FAFO method of operating his court.
plasticmonkey
That’s what they teach in leftist law schools. Bias against Trump has been baked into the entire justice system for decades.
bass4funk
Ok, so they’re digging for something that wasn’t there to make something, I see.
No more than you.
Rule of law? Are you joking? ROFL!
John
Other than the signed checks with his name on them and the NDAs of course.
With “arguments” like that, you should be on Trump’s legal team, lol.
bass4funk
Ok, so they’re digging deep into the cereal box again, not even the least bit surprised. Lol
wallace
Trump must pay her US$83.3 million for repeatedly defaming Carroll.
Bob Fosse
45 and his lawyers have been getting slapped down by judges all week.
Is it because all the judges are leftist democrat supporters secretly in Biden’s pocket? Or is that a crazy conspiracy by 45’s supporters to avoid admitting they’ve been duped?
It’s the second one isn’t it.
wallace
The jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse in E. Jean Carroll.
John
Bob FosseToday 08:53 am JST
Almost like they’re his wife, eh?
Its the latter.
John
Trump’s Z-list lawyers fail and flail.
Only the best people!
Bob Fosse
It’s all just helping him. Pendulums and what not. Be careful what you wish for. Somebody is the last person to be talking about something. Covfefe.
Blacklabel
Biased judge now restricts access to evidence.
No surprise here.
Cards fan
What "evidence" there is no evidence at NBC. Trump and his goons are just on a fishing expedition. Pathetic in the extreme.
Yes. Every time trump loses, it's because of a "biased" judge. No surprise here. :)
bass4funk
The Biden camp seems very worried.
Exactly
bass4funk
And she will probably never see that money, the vast majority of it at least.
https://www.theblaze.com/columns/opinion/25-reasons-trump-wont-pay-a-dime-to-e-jean-carroll
John
Hes already put up the bond and has no cause for appeal. She’ll see every penny she’s awarded.
But who am I to argue with an opinion piece in the blaze? Lol.
John
So worried they’re openly mocking him.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
The jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse in E. Jean Carroll.
Don't believe everything you read on the internet. Trump has already been found liable and unlikely to win his appeal.
bass4funk
Says, the person that doesn't know a thing about the US.
He probably won't, especially with all the appeals that he will launch, it's not like, next week she will get that cash, that is not going to happen, the guy is going to fight and use every conceivable legal way to stop that from happening as he should.
Well, you just proved my point again.
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
There is no evidence that the judge is biased.
It's a speculative fishing expedition to delay the trial.
Trump is running scared.
Bob Fosse
No. He has posted bond for the appeal. The appeal will in all likelihood lose and the money will be paid to Ms. Carroll. That’s how the system works. He can not appeal indefinitely.
In the meantime he will rack up more legal fees. Maybe you should post another check, oh wait no you wired it right?
John
He IS appealing. Posting the bond was a condition of appeal.
He has no grounds. His odds are “minimal”.
Funny how you don’t seem to be in command of basic facts.
Thus the posting of the bond. If as seems very likely, the verdict is upheld, she will collect immediately.
Jimizo
Don’t forget talking about people leaving California and NY and misinformation about crime rates.
bass4funk
You can think that statements say something different.
I disagree.
Where? The guy is not even flinching. Lol
bass4funk
Constitutionally he can always appeal with stated reasons as to why she shouldn't be awarded the money.
He absolutely does, I know the left wishes it to be so, but reality tells a different story.
That would be you.
She hasn't yet. LOL! Which means, she probably won't.
John
The appeal hasn’t been heard yet, Matlock.
bass4funk
I think it's safe to say, you're the one with all the venomous hate and the funny thing is, you can't stop the Trump train, nor can the courts, the swamp. but they are trying, oh, so desperately, and that is all they can do. I don't like Biden, but I don't want the guy destroyed, he is doing a good job of it himself, no need to take a victory lap.
Cards fan
No. That would be you. See how brilliant me retorts are. I just reverse whatever you say because I'm really smart.
She hasn't because of the appeal. Trump doesn't have the money, it's been put up. If he loses, the money goes to her. It says a lot about these Trump fans when they're actively hoping people don't get paid what they're owed.
John
Damn that criminal justice system! How dare a grand jury (juries, 4 actually) hold him accountable for his actions. How Dare judges make rulings in accordance with the law. Don’t they know who he is?!?!?!?
The “Trump Train” is a child’s ride at the zoo.
bass4funk
Nope, at every rally as they continue to get bigger, the guy is gleefully mocking Biden every day, he wants to debate Biden, if Biden is so confident, he should, Biden should put Trump to the test.
Wait, that's your best shot?! Lol
No, that would be you as well
Same here.
That woman will never get paid.
John
Is that why they’re downsizing their venues? Because they’re getting “bigger”?
Is that why Trump cancelled his rally in AZ? (Actually that one was canceled because he’s broke).
And these don’t really seem to be legal arguments…
Probably because he’s guilty AF and even his cult knows it.
bass4funk
One-sided as they always are, always.
What actions, what crime?
If they did, then there would be no complaints, but not allowing the Trump team to see the evidence, kind of like when the Dems cried foul at the Biden hearings and they were mad at Jordan and having a hissy fit because they felt they didn't get all the evidence his side had, and the left cried foul and had a complete meltdown, but they were following the law as well.
John
Pin this one. It won’t age well.
bass4funk
The left tries that every single time, yeah, ok..LOL
Which he is scheduled to have another one soon, no need to worry.
No, but that is the problem, the left is screaming criminal, but there are no crimes. You guys are just strange.
bass4funk
I think it will age very well.
John
Theres a bar to clear in order for a 3rd party to be required to turn over its work product.
Trump didn’t clear that bar. If it had been thrown to the bottom of the Marianas Trench, he wouldn’t have cleared it.
No, this is a flail tactic because it’s a documents case and the Bragg has the documents.
But I’m interrupting your conspiratorial delusion.
Please continue.
bass4funk
He will in due time, I mean, the…..woman wants his money, right?
That case is probably one of the weakest of them all.
Not mine, you’re making it, again. Lol
John
You are erroneously confusing Trump’s failed effort to access irrelevant “evidence” from Stormy’s NBC interview with the Carrol verdict.
They are not the same thing or even the same case. In fact they’re not even the same court system( Civil vs. Criminal).
More evidence (as if any more was needed) that you have not clue one as to how the court system works.
Blacklabel
12 posts deep already, the fear and obsession is palpable. We got him this time! Lol
no, you still don’t.
Obvious biased judge is gonna catch an appeal case unless he recuses (he wont).
His family is making money from this prosecution. Too easy to win on appeal.
bass4funk
No, not at all.
I know.
Well, the left have their work cut out for them since pretty much everything else is failing. Honestly, the best thing would be is to just drop all of these witch-hunt lawsuits and let the people decide, the people are smart enough to decide who they want as a president, that would be the easiest and least painful way for everyone instead of wasting everyone in the US taxpayers money.
Bob Fosse
Has he tried ‘because gavin mcinnes (yes, him proud boys) at blaze.com says so’?
Peter Neil
when people are paid for the rights to a documentary, the principle has no decision-making voice or input in the final edit or product.
more flailing by a man desperate to stay out of jail.
Bob Fosse
We went through this yesterday. 59% of ‘the people’ want him to go to trial before the election. You are a minority. The juries are made up of ‘the people’. Let them decide.
Bob Fosse
So you only like the legal system when it is on your favour. Just say it. Don’t dance around your prejudices.
stormcrow
What a criminal!
bass4funk
I disagree
Bob Fosse
But aren’t they destroying the USA? Sounds like you should take them seriously. You certainly spend a lot of time talking about them.
Desert Tortoise
What any good law school teaches and what all judges and attorney's know is that The U.S. Supreme Court addressed the conditions that warrant pretrial subpoenas in its famous opinion relating to President Richard Nixon's impeachment proceedings. Under Nixon, a party seeking a pretrial subpoena must establish three key elements: the “relevancy” of the evidence he or she seeks, that evidence's likely “admissibility,” and sufficient “specificity” in the subpoena's identification of the evidence. United States v. Nixon, 418 U.S. 683, 699-700 (1974). Nixon also requires defendants to show that they cannot reasonably obtain the evidence from other sources, and that pretrial inspection is necessary to avoid unreasonable delay at trial.
The attorneys for Jupiter failed to show specificity. They could not tell the court what documentary evidence they were looking for and how that evidence related to their case. Hence they failed to meet the criteria of Nixon and the judge denied their request. It's not a grand conspiracy. Jupiter doesn't have great legal representation and / or Jupiter won't listen to his attorney's counsel.
Bob Fosse
lol. I was wondering when you would pipe in. I guarantee with 100% certainty I am far older than you.
I also guarantee with 100% certainty you will not be voting in the US election.
bass4funk
Many say that and think what Biden has done, many will come home, thank God he’s leading.
Trump always has been strong.
John
Trump is a coward’s image of a strong man.
Is that why you like him so much?
I bet it is.
bass4funk
The left keep saying that, and he proves them wrong every single time.
I like him because he gives the left the finger and he’s un-cancelable, if anyone that can tick off the left that bad and can hold his own against the establishment, oh, you got my vote!