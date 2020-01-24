Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A demonstrator supporting Julian Assange wears a mask and chains outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Assange is scheduled to be presented before the court by videolink, for a case management hearing ahead of his full extradition trial which begins on Feb. 24. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
world

Julian Assange extradition case to be drawn out for months

0 Comments
LONDON

The complex extradition case designed to determine whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges will take longer than expected.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser agreed on Thursday to add a three-week session in May in addition to the five-day hearing already set for Feb. 24.

The judge said she was “unlikely to look favorably” on any further requests for delays in the long-awaited confrontation between Assange and U.S. officials.

Assange is being held at Belmarsh Prison in east London while he waits for the hearing. The U.S. has charged him with espionage related to WikiLeaks' hacking of hundreds of thousands of confidential government documents.

Assange, 48, did not attend the court session in person but briefly confirmed his name and date of birth via videolink.

He claims he is a journalist whose publishing activities have First Amendment protection.

Both sides agreed the extra session in May was necessary because of the many legal issues.

Clair Dobbin, representing the U.S. government, said she needed more time to respond to evidence recently submitted by the WikiLeaks team.

Edward Fitzgerald, Assange's lawyer, said his team has had trouble getting adequate access to Assange at the high security prison.

“We simply cannot get in as we require to see Mr. Assange and to take his instruction,” he said.

Assange's supporters gathered inside and outside Westminster Magistrates Court to lobby for his release. His cause has been embraced by many press freedom groups.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo