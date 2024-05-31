Jury finds Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts at hush money trial

Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime on Thursday when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.
After deliberations over two days, the 12-member jury announced it had found Trump guilty on all 34 counts he faced. Unanimity was required for any verdict.
Trump watched the jurors dispassionately as they were polled to confirm the guilty verdict.
Justice Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, three days before the start of the Republican National Convention expected to formally nominate Trump for president.
Merchan thanked the jurors for their service. “Nobody can make you do anything you don’t want to do. The choice is yours,” Merchan said.
The verdict plunges the United States into unexplored territory ahead of the Nov 5 presidential election, when Trump, the Republican candidate, will try to win the White House back from Democratic President Joe Biden.
Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and was expected to appeal.
"This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt," Trump told reporters afterwards. "The real verdict is going to be Nov 5 by the people. I am a very innocent man."
He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, though others convicted of that crime often receive shorter sentences, fines or probation. Incarceration would not prevent him from campaigning, or taking office if he were to win.
Opinion polls show Trump and Biden, 81, locked in a tight race, and Reuters/Ipsos polling has found that a guilty verdict could cost Trump some support from independent and Republican voters.
The jury notified the court they had reached a verdict at 4:20 p.m. and read out all 34 guilty counts shortly after 5 p.m.
Trump's fellow Republicans quickly condemned the verdict. "Today is a shameful day in American history," House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said in a prepared statement.
The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business documents after sitting through a five-week trial that featured explicit testimony from porn star Stormy Daniels about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006 while he was married to his current wife Melania. Trump denies ever having sex with Daniels.
Trump's then-fixer Michael Cohen testified that Trump approved a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 election, when he faced multiple accusations of sexual misbehavior.
Cohen testified he handled the payment, and that Trump approved a plan to reimburse him through monthly payments disguised as legal work. Trump's lawyers hammered Cohen's credibility, highlighting his criminal record and imprisonment and his history of lying.
Falsifying business documents is normally a misdemeanor in New York, but prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office elevated it to a felony on grounds that Trump was concealing an illegal campaign contribution.
Trump complained that he could not get a fair trial in his heavily Democratic hometown.
The case was widely regarded as the least consequential of the four criminal prosecutions Trump faces. Jurors heard testimony of sex and lies that have been public since 2018, although the charges themselves rested on ledger accounts and other records of Cohen's reimbursement.
It was known as the "zombie case" because Bragg brought it back to life after his predecessor opted not to bring charges.
This case was also likely to be the only one to go to trial before the election, as the others are delayed by procedural challenges.
If elected, Trump could shut down the two federal cases that accuse him of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and mishandling classified documents after leaving office in 2021. He would not have the power to stop a separate election-subversion case taking place in Georgia.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in all the cases, and has portrayed his various legal troubles as an effort by Biden's Democratic allies to hurt him politically.
John
Justice!
John
Say it with me:
Convicted felon Trump!
2020hindsights
The two-tier justice system will probably save Trump from jail.
I wonder if he's still allowed to vote in Florida, now that he is a criminal.
stormcrow
So if Trump wins in November, he will become the first convicted felon elected president.
2020hindsights
stormcrow
Pretty unlike now. Who is going to elect a criminal to president?
change
Only in this age will this be a surprise. The guy is damn guilty.
bass4funk
Great and now the appeals process starts, this helps Trump. Turley said, everyone seemed tense in the courtroom and Trump was relaxed and smiling. Too funny? Lol
Black Sabbath
Good news! And, of course, a series body blow to his chances this fall.
A felony is as real as it gets.
As for those among poo-pooing how important this is: Don't believe it.
They know how important this is. The only things they believe in is power, the power to compel others to their will. That is the language they understand. That is the language they really appreciate. The power to force others to your will.
Well, this guilty verdict is proof positive that Trump is weak. That we the socialist communist leftist fascsist mob beat their boy.
And they know it.
PTownsend
All 34, UNANIMOUS! Given how the previous guy, others in the far right, plus 'elite establishment groups like the Federalist Society' have bent and manipulated the courts to protect members like x-45 and others, to continue the two-tier justice system that had been so beneficial to Trump for so long, I had been losing trust in the US judicial system, but this verdict has restored some; now I worry corrupt members of the Supreme Court will come to the aid of the convcted felon. It will be interesting to read the conspiracy theories and lies coming from US rightists and their fellow anti-Americans around the globe. I just hope the various US thug groups backing the GOP will keep their guns at home and not cause any more damage anywhere. Time to move on and leave the Trump stench far behind. Keep the republic intact, and maintain the Constitution.
wallace
Lock him up!
Mr Goodman
No surprise
And he will probably still be elected president
bass4funk
And that’s ok. The left can cling to the words, I would rather cling to his Presidency. This helps Trump’s popularity, now they made him a political martyr and this helps energize his base as well as many minorities that this administration continues to bleed and ignore.
That won’t happen
John
Only in the fever dream of the cult dies being a convicted felon help a political figure.
Yrral
No he a felon and lose his rights to vote and bear arms
agondocz
Bobby Fuller: I Fought the Law and the Law Won.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
Yeah, yeah. Whatever. That's years away.
wallace
Trump has no grounds for appeal which wouldn't happen until after the November elections. Can a convicted felon vote?
TaiwanIsNotChina
I knew Trump ought to be remembered for something. I just didn't know it would be for being the first convicted felon/former president.
dagon
Trump was already going to go down as one of the worst US presidents in history alongside Bush and Hoover for distorting the economy and making it more unequal and losing the popular vote.
Now he can add convicted felon to that.
Resorting to wish fulfillment fantasy already? Don't worry, for what its worth he is still in the race.
I think the same think about the corporate oligarch supported authoritarian lovers in the GQP.
Am I doing it right?
proxy
The American political system seems to be self destructing in real time.
2020hindsights
Mr Goodman
Not now he won't!
bass4funk
Constitutionally it might go in the martyrs favor.
or the lefts
Why, we’re not liberals, you’re not going to see rioting and looting. Don’t worry.
Yeah, you don’t get to decide that for half the nation.
Remove Biden, and the swamp, I agree.
Kurumazaka 2
Golly gee. Look what happens when non-Trump appointed judges allow his cases to go to trial…
John
Wompity Womp-Womp.
Donald Trump was given due process, had the best attorney he could get, was given a trial at which his attorneys were allowed to question witnesses and present a defense.
And a jury of 12 jurors whose political views you don’t know found him to be unanimously guilty on all charges.
And the evidence of his guilt was so overwhelming that it took all of 2 days.
Condolences.
bass4funk
Yes, he can and will run, he’s not going to prison. The Dems know that already
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
Calm down. Relax. The country is just fine.
Good will prevail and Biden will win.
Hahahahahaha. His presidency attempt just crashed too.
plasticmonkey
More apocalyptic talk from the nihilistic cult of Donald J. Trump, convicted felon.
Blacklabel
The premature celebrations of paid leftists on Twitter/X are hilarious.
will be spending most of the day there in full support of Convicted Felon Donald Trump.
all that remains is for a court to acquit Hunter on all counts and the final game is all set.
boomerang coming.
John
Just like his political career and all his failing businesses! LOL.
Strangerland
Lock him up! Lock him up!
2020hindsights
proxy
This has nothing to do with the American political system. It's the justice system. Try to keep up.
jackandjill
Another Trump first. Convicted president.
plasticmonkey
It's not just words. It's real. Trump is officially a criminal.
For people who are deep into the cult. The non-cultist Republicans will have second thoughts about voting for a certified CROOK.
proxy
@Strangerland
Nobody gets locked up for a victimless crime.
Strangerland
Did you not see? He's a convicted felon now. Nothing premature about celebrating his being held accountable for being a criminal.
And why would anyone pay leftists to post on Twitter, when there are millions willing to do it for free?
aaronagstring
MAGA, your boy took one helluva beating, now you spin to say “you knew” and it was “predetermined”? LMAO! Delusional.
It’s OFFICIAL. Trump is a convicted criminal. X34 UNANIMOUS.
How’s that for Democracy and Justice?
2020hindsights
bass4funk
Yes, he can and will run, he’s not going to prison.
And sure the two-tier justice system will keep him out of prison.
Cards fan
The crimes he committed weren't victimless.
bass4funk
But it has. It will.
Yes, he can, they can’t stop him, they know they can’t, calm down, breathe.
2020hindsights
proxy
They do all the time, and this is not a victimless crime.
With 4 years of Trump from 2016, the US was the victim.
J101
Will he be able to stay awake for that?
Strangerland
Huh? There are literally millions of people in jail in America for victimless crimes.
Lock him up! Lock him up!
proxy
@2020hindsights
It is the political system . Just witness the nasty name calling on here; not name calling of Trump mind you, name calling of people with different political opinions. 40% will believe that it was justice and 50% will think it was lawfair. The 10 % in the middle will be called nasty names by both sides.
bass4funk
Like that makes a difference, the Dems have been thinking that since 2016,
Yup!!
Well, yes they will. Careful what you wish for.
Strangerland
MAGA fake news.
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
What timeline are you living in? In the now, Trump was convicted. Nothing premature about it.
Live in hope... ;-)
proxy
@Strangerland
Thank you for giving a perfect example of name calling.
Strangerland
Let's all take a moment remember, the felony Trump is guilty of is election interference. Aren't the extremists always going on about election integrity? Their defense of the Election Interferer in Chief in supporting his election interference is just another on the list of right-wing hypocrisies.
Strangerland
Heh, I think we're all quite happy with what we wished for.
Strangerland
I never called a name. I pointed out that the content of your post was fake news being pushed by MAGA.
I never said anything about you one way or the other.
Cards fan
If there's one thing Trump fans won't stand for, it's name calling. ;)
plasticmonkey
Trump will be ineligible to vote for himself this November. Felons in Florida lose their voting rights.
Sorry, Don. Your party made that law.
John
Looks like St. Elon’s super-duper voter fraud analysis algorithm will finally have something to analyze!
Actual impactful election interference by Trump!
And now there are felony convictions to back it up.
bass4funk
Lol, so are we.
https://www.politico.com/news/2024/05/30/biden-black-voters-00160520
Strangerland
Not in this case - Florida goes by the laws of the state that sentenced the felon, and NY rules are that only imprisoned felons are unable to vote. He won't be in prison in November, so he'll be able to vote.
wallace
A rare moment in American history.
Moonraker
If a convicted conman had such a hold over me, I'd question myself.
Blacklabel
just an entire appeals process.
and an upcoming election that makes the whole thing meaningless when he wins.
Strangerland
It's both a sad, yet good day for America. Sad that they elected a guy to office who only got there through election interference, but good that the legal system eventually held him accountable.
bass4funk
That will be challenged and appealed most likely
Strangerland
Not by the election!
On election day, anyone voting for Trump will be voting for a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist.
You can bet the dems are gonna keep reminding the people of that until November.
Oh yeah, and abortion.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
And now there are felony convictions to back it up.
Whatever. There are three more trials to come.
Kurumazaka 2
I Leonard Leo’s employees in Florida and on the High Court weren’t running deliberate interference this wouldn’t be the only guilty verdict we’d be hearing.
just thought I’d point that out to the “it’s rigged” crowd.
Strangerland
Heh, the entire time of which he is a convicted felon! The justice department should stall and stall and stall. Likely he'll die of old age before the appeals ever see their way through the system, and he'll die a felon. Appeals are cancelled upon death.
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
Nothing premature about it.
Sure. And three more trials. But now, Trump is a criminal.
He won't win now...
Jimizo
A convicted felon.
The party of Lincoln. What a disgrace they have become.
wallace
Trump goes into the elections as a convicted felon. The GOP needs to rethink its position—Party of Law and Order.
Strangerland
Heh, if it was political, how did they get to both a grand jury, and the jury? What's your Qonspiracy theory on that one?
Or are we supposed to forget he was just found guilty in a court of law after all the facts were presented and he was allowed all the rights of the Central Park 5?
stormcrow
@2020hindsights
”Pretty unlikely now.”
What if Trump does win?
What would that say about the state of the nation?
bass4funk
As a candidate for federal office, Trump is restricted only by requirements in the U.S. Constitution. Those requirements are straightforward: The president must be at least 35 years old, must be a natural-born U.S. citizen and must have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years. There’s nothing on criminal convictions.
Cool!
Yes, Trump 2024
Blacklabel
Media Next week: in a shocking turn of events, Convicted Felon Donald Trump has increased his lead in all the swing states.
liberals: but we “got him”!! Not fair!
nishikat
Trump people (used to be Republicans....and I DO vote Republican based on how I judge the character). Why did you have to get into this cult when you could have chosen someone decent back in 2016. Seriously, what's wrong with Chris Christie or John Kasich? Or simply Replace Trump with another person (now) who is decent. The Trump party IS A CULT. Proof: Look at the people whose lives and careers have been ruined including the My Pillow Guy and Rudy.
John
That will take time and is likely to go about as well as all the other appeals he filed.
And until and unless that happens, he remains a convicted felon.
bass4funk
?
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
Yeah, yeah, dreams are free.
Liberals don't think they got him.
They weren't involved.
They think that finally Trump paid for his crimes.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
And now there are felony convictions to back it up.
That will be challenged and appealed most likely
Whatever. There are three more trials to come
?
Cards fan
Lol yes, I'm sure you'll be just as right on that one as you were on the this one.
"We might have lost this court battle, but we'll get the next one." Lmao
Hey, here's a fun fact for you, less than 20% of cases heard on appeal are overturned in the US. https://usafacts.org/data/topics/security-safety/crime-and-justice/federal-courts/appeals-court-cases-reversed/
Whatever keeps the dream to topple US democracy, and install a dictator alive, I guess though. Lol
He's not going to win. He can't. Sis you forget we rigged the elections? ;)
Strangerland
Polls, pshaw. Hillary believed the polls. Are you like Hillary?
There is one poll that matters, the election. And while you are an election denier, the rest of us know Biden trounced Trump.
Biden is ahead by 11 million.
And abortion.
And a Trump felony.
bass4funk
That they don’t want their country becoming Nigeria
WoodyLee
Nothing will change, Mr. TEFLON will carry on like all other millionaires where $$$$ talks.
Strangerland
Aww, it's cute to hear your guys' hopes and prayers. Think the big guy will listen to them?