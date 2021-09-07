Justice Department will 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas

The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” under a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
Garland said in a statement that federal prosecutors are still urgently exploring options to challenge the Texas law. He said the Justice Department would enforce the federal law “in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”
The federal law, commonly known as the FACE Act, prohibits physically obstructing or using the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking reproductive health services. The law also prohibits damaging property at abortion clinics and other reproductive health centers.
The new Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.
Justice Department officials have also been in contact with U.S. attorneys in Texas and the FBI field offices in the state to discuss enforcing the federal provisions.
"The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack," Garland said. "We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act."
Desert Tortoise
I'm waiting to see if the Texas AG attempts to prosecute firms like Uber who say they will pay any fines or civil penalties incurred by their staff for somehow being involved in an abortion, or Bumble who is supposedly creating a fund to pay the fines of women and doctors who are sued for something like criminal conspiracy, or under the terms of the new law for aiding abortions.
I think the Republicans have shot themselves in the foot with this as it will outrage women and motivate them to vote against Republican candidates in the midterm elections. It is also going to force every political candidate to clearly state their views on abortion, something most candidates have managed to avoid for the past several decades. The few who have made outspoken statements against it have most often gone down in flames at the polls. Most Americans do not want to see access to abortion banned and especially so in cases of rape or incest. Todd Akin threw his political career away by saying women can't get pregnant from "legitimate rape". His comment so outraged Missouri voters they voted for a pro-choice female Clair McCaskill, a Democrat in a normally Republican state. I think this Texas law will do much the same on a national basis.
Goyt
The women who would be affected by this do not make up a large portion of the Republican constituency. At any rate, the new law makes perfect sense, and hopefully other states will adopt similar laws.