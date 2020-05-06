Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, but plans to take part in the court's arguments by telephone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.
The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
She is resting comfortably and expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.
Ginsburg took part in the court’s telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday. She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.
She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August, when she underwent radiation for a tumor on her pancreas.
Her most recent hospital stay was in November, when she spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital with a likely infection after suffering from chills and fever.
The frail-looking liberal icon also bounced back from lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018. Her recovery from that surgery forced her to miss court arguments for the first time since she became a justice in 1993, appointed by President Bill Clinton.
She has been doing her usual workout with a personal trainer at the court, even as the justices have cancelled courtroom arguments in favor of telephone sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ginsburg has said she would like to serve until she's 90, if her health allows.
Chip Star
RBG is a freakin soldier. She doesn’t let hospitalizations keep her from her work. With any luck, Donny will be booted in November and Biden will be able to fill her seat on SCOTUS after she steps down.
bass4funk
Wish her all the best and a speedy recovery.
The Democrats sadly won’t have that kind of luck, but in Trump’s next turn if something sadly should befall her, Trump will have his 3rd pick.
Chip Star
Just like you predicted that Donny wouldn’t get the Republican nomination because he was part of the lunatic fringe?
Just like your prediction that Biden wouldn’t get the democratic nomination this time around?
Your track record on predictions is spotty at best, but I admire you forging ahead anyway.
bass4funk
Different scenario.
No, I predicted Dems have no one and none of their gender hopefuls, Warren, Harris, Booker, the good mayor, Yang would get it and I thought either the socialist or the socialist lite would get it and the socialist lite got it. Not at all surprised, it’s the only thing liberals have.
Not really, because Mueller failed, impeachment failed and everything the Dems tried to throw at the President failed.
Chip Star
No, you didn’t. You predicted Biden wouldn’t be the nominee. Have a look at your posting history and you’ll see how incorrect this current statement is.
Mueller competed his investigation, which is all he was tasked to do.
Donny was impeached.
But, please don’t let that stop you from flailing around so you don’t have to admit you were incorrect.