Justice Dept says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress

The Justice Department, in a reversal, says the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, apparently ending a long legal showdown over the records.
In a memo dated Friday, Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel said the committee chairman “has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information” and that under federal law, “Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee.”
The 39-page memo is signed by Dawn Johnsen, installed by the Biden administration as the acting head of the legal counsel office.
During the Trump administration, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wouldn’t turn over the tax returns because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats who control the House of Representatives for partisan reasons.
The committee sued for the records under a federal law that says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers. The committee said it needed Trump’s taxes for an investigation into whether he complied with tax law.
Trump's Justice Department defended Mnuchin's refusal and Trump himself also intervened to try to prevent the materials from being turned over to Congress. Under a court order from January, Trump would have 72 hours to object after the Biden administration formally changes the government's position in the lawsuit.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. already has obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Trump tried to prevent his accountants from handing over the documents, taking the issue to the Supreme Court. The justices rejected Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the tax returns remain of interest to lawmakers. “Access to former President Trump’s tax returns is a matter of national security. The American people deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts of interest and undermining of our security and democracy as president," Pelosi said in a statement.
The issue has its roots in the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump claimed that he could not release his taxes due to an IRS audit.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
50 Comments
GdTokyo
Tick tick Donald. You’re going to prison.
ArtistAtLarge
Excellent.
PTownsend
when Trump claimed that he could not release his taxes due to an IRS audit.
"When Trump claimed" in other words it was just another lie from the most dishonest politician in US history, among the most dishonest figures in any field in US history, his busines empire was built on lies grifting and and scams.
Trump was aided in pushing his big lies by Rupert Murdoch's global media empire, plus keyboard warriors from Russia, China, Turkey and Iran who used US media of all sorts to reach 45's base of gullible true-believers who continue to back Trump and his GQOP's efforts to further undermine the republic.
SuperLib
Oh this is going to be fun. :)
Black Sabbath
Evidence of your massive tax fraud is good way to distract from evidence of your attempt to overthrow the US constitution...
GdTokyo
He’s going to to Hell. But first, a quick stop, geologically speaking, at the federal penitentiary.
Trump Tower Leavenworth: room for the entire family! Come for the boring views, stay because of the razor wire!
plasticmonkey
It’s possible to focus on both. They’re both evidence of this man’s total disregard for the law, societal good, and democracy. In other words, Trump is an all-around crook.
Bob Fosse
Law and order. Criminals should face consequences. Hard to disagree with that, right?
Jsapc
And yesterday a judge shot down an attempt from the Trump family to hide a lawsuit on their American Communications Network pyramid scheme hidden too. For a guy who's supposed to be the best and most honest businessman in the world, he sure does have a lot of judicial problems, doesn't he? How peculiar.
GdTokyo
And then there’s this: trip told his last caring AG “Just say the election was corrupt. Leave the rest up to me and congressional Republicans”. Hand-written contemporaneous notes. If this isn’t direct evidence of election interference deserving serious prison time, I don’t know what else is.
stormcrow
Russian mobsters? Hookers? Money laundering? This should be interesting.
SuperLib
Well to be fair his taxes may very well be in good order.
But yes, when you are dealing with a proven scammer and fraudster, the kind of guy who uses charity money for business expenses, it wouldn't be surprising if they find something.
The good news for Trump is that his people will love him anyway. His taxes can show him as a rich tax cheat skirting the system, and his working class followers, the ones who actually follow thw rules, will send him cash or buy more products at his next Victim Tour event.
He can probably offset any fines with their money, maybe even come out ahead.
P. Smith
The actual legality of Congress’ request was never really an issue; it was Trump using the DOJ to cover his arse.
zichi
Long time coming Trump's Big Tax Lie!
Aly Rustom
Hey ,man. Whatever gets him in the slammer.
The Avenger
The extent of Trump's non-billionaire status will be hysterical to watch.
Mike
Well I think that they should go a lot further than that. I think that they should demand all records of all of the senate and congressional members and their families. And anyone who runs for the presidency. As well anybody else that becomes a director or senior management in justice and the FBI. And while they're at it state governors AG's
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Well, yeah, we've seen what four years of this incompetent idiot can do. We should all fear another 4 years of such a selfish, lazy, fool.
Blacklabel
The NY prosecutors have had Trumps taxes for years. What did they do? Indicted his CFO for “fringe benefits”.
Trump wasn’t even named. Giving these to congress are all about the leaking to create any negative speculation possible without being able to probe anything.
GdTokyo
Constitutional scholar Lawrence Tribe says "if this isn't evidence of a serious time, what is?"
bass4funk
Well, then say that and stop pretending that Democrats are doing this because they care about ethics and the rule or law, if they did that the Dems would have more credibility as well as support, but as long as they pretend to hide behind a farce of so called morality and integrity, they should look at the IRS and try to put people like Lois Lerner on trial for a start.
Jsapc
Yeah the dems seem to have a lot of support lately, actually. Much more than the previous administration ever had.
Bob Fosse
Comedy hour never ends.
u_s__reamer
Looking forward very much to America's biggest ever courtroom reality show down for this career grifter who must be made an example of to deter future wannabe usurpers of presidential power AND to put an end to the dangerous self-delusions that have infected millions of MAGAs. Al Capone's Alcatraz is no longer fit for purpose, but the Trump Guantanamo would be a poifect piece of real estate, a fitting residence for a rogue Potus guilty of treachery and treason.
serendipitous1
The US justice system can be painfully slow but, in the end, even losers like DJT do get caught, charged, and have to face the music. He'll look quite striking in an orange jumpsuit that matches his hair.
lincolnman
Looks like we'll finally be able to see;
How much money he pays Xi to make his Trump Collection clothing line in Chinese sweatshop factories...
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-event-touted-made-america-goods-lot-his-merchandise-couldn-n893656
How many Russian oligarch loans he has funneled though Deutsche Bank....
https://www.thedailybeast.com/deutsche-bank-helped-trump-link-with-rich-russians-for-anonymous-real-estate-deals-dark-towers-book-alleges
How much he has either over-valued or under-valued his properties to cheat on taxes and insurance...
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-organization-cfo-allen-weisselberg-plead-not-guilty-tax-charges-n1272889
If course, we'll also be able to know this when the NYSD Attorney and Manhattan Prosecutor announce his indictment over the next several months...
Farmboy
If he did his taxes honestly, the he will have nothing to worry about. If he didn’t, then he has been diligent about fulfilling everyone’s expectations.
Jsapc
Yeah I agree, it's absolutely shameful that the GOP is trying to limit the american people's right to vote with apalling new voting restrictions laws. Our civil liverties are under attack and the GOP must be stopped.
PTownsend
Recall in the 2016 election Trump's backers US and 'foreign' claimed he was too rich to be bought.
But his backers tend to be many who think rich people are good, they say it's the poor who are not.
When study after study have shown it's the richest who have the lowest ethical standards.
https://www.pri.org/stories/2012-02-28/rich-people-more-unethical-likely-cheat-and-steal-study-finds
https://money.com/rich-poor-honest-study-return-money/https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-wealth-reduces-compassion/
The FDRs of American politics, i.e the rich who care about the rest of us, are a rare breed. Same as it ever was throughout history. Dylan's 'Don't follow leaders' comes to mind.' especially if they claim they are rich plus are narcissistic, and anti-democracy.
P. Smith
Yes, a Trump supporter believes he has a leg upon which to stand and preach about morality and integrity. Let that cognitive dissonance ait for a moment.
expat
Not much Congress can really do with them at this point. They are better in the hands of the SEC, FBI, SDNY, NYAG and forensic auditors. Mobsters have been taken down for taxevasion before...
P. Smith
Trump isn’t having a good day. He’s been outted for trying to weaponized the DOJ against the electoral process in addition to losing the fight over his taxes to Congress:
*WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump pushed the Department of Justice to publicly support his claims that the "election was corrupt," despite top officials' efforts to convince Trump that his claims of voter fraud were false, *according to newly released documents of conversations between Trump and top DOJ officials.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/see-handwritten-justice-department-notes-190213832.html
Blacklabel
Yeah which by next week will be debunked like all the other breathless bombshells that came before.
im happy with the daily attacks again. Proves how scared you are of him and that Trump isn’t irrelevant to you. Which is great.
lincolnman
Might want to ask Allen Weisellberg and Tom Barrack how debunked their charges are....as they're led away in cuffs and await their trials...
He sure isn't irrelevant to the NYSD Attorney and Manhattan Prosecutor...
Bye-Don....
PTownsend
Anyone who values democracy and integrity in politics has to be afraid of the Trump sorts, and his and their supporters who will attack police in attempts to overthrow a democracy and an election deemed honest by most branches of government and courts.
But I am aware most Trump backers are so anti-government and so anti-American they distrust anything that comes from a source other than Trump and his minions in the QGop and their media, and trust Kremlin reports instead of those coming from ''western' democracies.
GdTokyo
“He will be found not guilty”
The fever dream of his cult.
We have the evidence. He’s going to prison.
bass4funk
I read the entire bill, there is nothing that restricts anyone from voting except illegals and people that want to cheat.
Because they want no cheating and free and honest elections? Damn those Republicans!
Jsapc
What "bill" are you even talking about? At least 880 bills have been introduced in 49 states. Which one did you read?
Northernlife
This is going to good Trump supporters get your tissues ready..
Express sister
Tell is again how the Supreme Court is definitely going to appoint Trump as President.
Blacklabel
Funny you mention that as the only one I know talking about that is liberals. I have no idea what you talking about or why you keep bringing it up.
Simon Foston
bass4funkToday 10:02 am JST
Do you think the Republicans in the Senate cared about ethics or the rule of law when they let Trump off the impeachment charges?
bass4funk
The one where the Dems walked out on that will eventually pass. Senate Bill 1
Why? Ok, so they embarrass Trump or they’ll try, make him pay a fine, CNN will gloat because that’s all they can do and nothing more and the circle of life will continue and we can move on.
fxgai
Bad move by Democrats. Republicans can’t win the next election while trump is around. And if there is nothing there than they just look like out of control nutters themselves.
Express sister
Oh, so you didn’t repeatedly and confidently predict on multiple occasions in 2020 that the Supreme Court would invalidate the election results and appoint Trump as President? Okay dude.
ClippetyClop
I don't think you'll ever be able to move on, will you? You'll be stuck in the Trump loop for the rest of your life.
bass4funk
Why would they impeach the man if there was no evidence of him breaking the law. Don’t know about the UK, but in the States you are presumed innocent until you’re found guilty, the Senate didn’t find him guilty of the charges the House presented and if Müller couldn’t find anything on Trump, Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff weren’t about to either and yet, they still try. Lol
Jsapc
He did find "things" on Trump, that's why he was explicitly never exonerated.
Blacklabel
No one ever said that. but enjoy your Trump taxes, whatever you think you are actually going to find.
SuperLib
His big crime was lying about his residence to not only avoid taxes but to get refunds. Basic tax scam by a guy who already has millions and somehow still isn't satisfied. My guess is that you normally don't go to bat for guys like that but since you worship Trump you're willing to sell yourself out to help.
And you also might want to check out how to use quotation marks. There's no need for them in your sentence. It's like me saying that OJ Simpson was on trial for "murder."