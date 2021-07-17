Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah (C) and former Afghan president Hamid Karzai (L) will be part of a Kabul negotiating team due to hold talks in Qatar with Taliban delegates Photo: AFP
world

Kabul, Taliban negotiators to meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

1 Comment
DOHA

Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban were due to meet in Doha for talks on Saturday as violence rages in the country while foreign forces finalize their withdrawal.

The two sides have been meeting on and off for months in the Qatari capital but the talks have lost momentum as the insurgents have made battlefield gains.

Several high-ranking officials including former President Hamid Karzai and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah headed to Doha on Friday.

"The high level delegation is here to talk to both sides, guide them and support the (government) negotiating team in terms of speeding up the talks and have progress," said Najia Anwari, the spokeswoman for the Afghan government negotiating team in Doha.

"We expect that it (will) speed the talks and... in a short time, both sides will reach a result and we will witness a durable and dignified peace in Afghanistan," she told AFP.

The Taliban have capitalized on the last stages of the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country.

Afghan forces clashed Friday with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak after launching an operation to retake the key southern border crossing with Pakistan.

They have also tightened their grip in the north and battled for the stronghold of an infamous warlord.

The battle at the southern border follows weeks of intensifying fighting across Afghanistan, with the Taliban pressing multiple offensives and overrunning dozens of districts at a staggering rate.

As fighting raged over large swathes of Afghanistan, a war of words was also heating up between Kabul and Islamabad after the Afghan vice president accused the Pakistani military of providing "close air support to Taliban in certain areas".

Pakistan strongly denied the claim, with a foreign ministry statement saying the country "took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population".

Islamabad had touted a conference of regional leaders to address the spiraling violence.

Instead it announced it would delay the summit until after the Muslim Eid al-Adha feast, due to start next week at the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage, clearing the way for the Doha gathering.

Afghanistan's southern border has long been a flashpoint in relations with its eastern neighbor.

Pakistan's Balochistan province has been home to the Taliban's top leadership for decades, along with a large contingent of reserve fighters who regularly enter Afghanistan to bolster their ranks.

Foreign troops have been in Afghanistan for nearly two decades following the U.S.-led invasion launched in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

They have appeared largely out of the picture in recent months, but fears are growing that Afghan forces will be overwhelmed without the vital air support they provide.

The speed and scale of the Taliban onslaught have caught many by surprise, with analysts saying it appears aimed at forcing the government to negotiate on the insurgents' terms or suffer complete military defeat.

Russia's foreign minister said Friday that the U.S. mission in Afghanistan had "failed".

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Send Kamala to knock their heads together

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog