Vice President Air Force Graduation
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the 2024 Air Force Academy graduation at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Jerilee Bennett//The Gazette via AP)
world

Kamala Harris to represent U.S. at a Swiss 'peace summit' for Ukraine

By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON

Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the U.S. at this month's Swiss-organized global peace summit on the war in Ukraine, an event promoted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The White House said Harris would attend the meeting in Lucerne on June 15. President Joe Biden is scheduled to be at a campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles hosted by actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

“The Vice President will underscore the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and the principles of the U.N. charter, said her communications director, Kirsten Allen. She said Harris will also "reaffirm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression."

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will join Harris as part of the U.S. delegation.

Zelenskyy has heavily boosted the summit and encouraged world leaders to attend, even as he's accused Russia, with China’s help, of trying to undermine the meeting.

Kamala looks unnervingly like my aunt but lacks the technocratic competency of Barrack Obama or the political economic understanding of AOC.

She is a neo lib shill and not even very good at that

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Biden has to raise the money. This is also very important for Ukraine.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

She is a neo lib shill and not even very good at that

She talks nonsense and is very unpopular with her own staff, by all accounts. The Democrat leadership wanted to dump her but firing a woman of colour would have sent an unfortunate message to the voters, apparently. One would imagine that the Netanyahu - Biden Gaza genocide is sending an even worse message, but that's US politics for you.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Kamala looks unnervingly like my aunt but lacks the technocratic competency of Barrack Obama or the political economic understanding of AOC.

I don’t even know what to say to that one. Wow!

She is a neo lib shill and not even very good at that

Well, for once we can finally agree on something.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

