Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian was the biggest of an individual in France in the past 20 years Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
world

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

0 Comments
By Jason Merritt
PARIS

French police have arrested a man on the Cote d'Azur over the robbery at gunpoint of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016, sources involved in the investigation told AFP Friday.

The man is to be brought before a magistrate later to face possible charges, a judicial source said.

Ten people have already been charged over the Oct 2, 2016 robbery at a luxury residence where Kardashian was staying during Paris Fashion Week.

Five men tied her up, gagged her and locked her in a bathroom, before making off with nine million euros ($10.6 million) in jewels, including her four-million-euro diamond engagement ring.

The robbery was the biggest of an individual in France in the past 20 years.

One of the robbers fleeing the scene on a bicycle dropped a diamond-encrusted cross worth 30,000 euros, which was found by a passer-by a few hours later.

It remains the only piece to be recovered from the heist.

The suspected ringleader, 60-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, told investigators he had struggled to find a buyer for Kardashian's 18.88-carat ring, which she had flaunted on Instagram.

Ait Khedache said it was "too recognisable" and that he had given it to an unidentified third party.

The police believe part of the loot was sold in Belgium.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

April Fools: How to Talk About Big or Little Lies in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

History

Tomonoura

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 English-Friendly Yoga Studios In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Careers

Overcoming Cultural Boundaries With Chef Marybeth Boller

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Gachapon: Japan’s Irresistible Capsule Toys You Never Knew You Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Dog Cafe Living Room

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo