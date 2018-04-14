Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

The robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian was the biggest of an individual in France in the past 20 years

By Jason Merritt

French police have arrested a man on the Cote d'Azur over the robbery at gunpoint of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016, sources involved in the investigation told AFP Friday.

The man is to be brought before a magistrate later to face possible charges, a judicial source said.

Ten people have already been charged over the Oct 2, 2016 robbery at a luxury residence where Kardashian was staying during Paris Fashion Week.

Five men tied her up, gagged her and locked her in a bathroom, before making off with nine million euros ($10.6 million) in jewels, including her four-million-euro diamond engagement ring.

The robbery was the biggest of an individual in France in the past 20 years.

One of the robbers fleeing the scene on a bicycle dropped a diamond-encrusted cross worth 30,000 euros, which was found by a passer-by a few hours later.

It remains the only piece to be recovered from the heist.

The suspected ringleader, 60-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, told investigators he had struggled to find a buyer for Kardashian's 18.88-carat ring, which she had flaunted on Instagram.

Ait Khedache said it was "too recognisable" and that he had given it to an unidentified third party.

The police believe part of the loot was sold in Belgium.

