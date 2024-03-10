Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess of Wales Mother's Day message
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, poses with her children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor, earlier this week, by the Prince of Wales, and released Sunday. Photo: Reuters/Kensington Palace
world

Kate, UK's Princess of Wales, issues first message since undergoing surgery

LONDON

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, thanked the public on Sunday for their support in her first public message since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, posting a picture of herself with her three children.

The photograph, taken by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, showed Kate, 42, smiling and looking healthy surrounded by Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," Kate wrote in a message on X. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."

Mother's Day is celebrated on Sunday in Britain. The photograph was taken earlier this week in Windsor where the family live, her Kensington Palace office said.

Kate spent two weeks in hospital in January after having surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition. She has not been seen in public since and Kensington Palace has said she is unlikely to return to official duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of this month.

There have been rumors and some wild speculation on social media in recent weeks about the health of the princess, who has been absent from public royal life since Christmas Day.

Her office released a statement earlier this month, reiterating that it would be providing only "significant updates" about her recovery.

Kate's surgery came on the same day that palace officials said King Charles, 75, would also be entering hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

During the king's hospital stay, his medical team discovered he had an unspecified form of cancer. The monarch has had to postpone his public engagements while he undergoes treatment although he has been pictured carrying out some of his duties as head of state.

Fingers crossed!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

