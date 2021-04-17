Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Kauai police chief suspended without pay for mocking Asians

5 Comments
LIHUE, Hawaii

The police commission on the Hawaii island of Kauai has suspended the police chief without pay for five days for making discriminatory comments after an investigation found he mocked people of Asian descent.

The Kauai Police Department said in a statement Friday that Chief Todd Raybuck will be suspended from April 26-30 for violating county policy. He will also be required to complete Equal Employment Opportunity anti-discrimination training and cultural sensitivity training.

The police department said a Kauai Department of Human Resources investigation concluded there was no evidence to support the allegation that Raybuck failed to promote an employee based upon the person's ancestry, race or national origin.

Raybuck said in a statement that he values and appreciates diversity in the workplace and community.

"I accept responsibility for my comments and will continue to use this experience to expand my cultural awareness and increase my knowledge and understanding of different cultures,” he said.

The police department's statement didn’t provide details on Raybuck’s violations, only that they occurred on Nov. 13, 2019 and July 29, 2020.

The Garden Island newspaper last month reported an investigation by the Kauai Police Commission found Raybuck on Nov. 13, 2019 relayed a story of meeting someone of Asian descent in a restaurant in which he parodied the person’s speech and mannerisms.

Raybuck used “facial gestures and accent, and commented on an employee’s haircut as something out of a Kung Fu movie,” according to a letter by commission Chairperson Catherine Adams.

A complaint filed against the chief said he laughed and thought his demonstration was funny.

In a July 29, 2020, incident, Raybuck explained why an employee of Japanese descent wasn’t chosen for a promotion, according to audio recordings submitted as evidence for the complaint and obtained by Lihue newspaper.

“So, somebody in the Japanese culture, if they think your idea is absolutely stupid and the dumbest thing they’ve ever heard, what’s their typical response to you?” Raybuck said, according to the newspaper. “‘Yes, yes, yes.’”

A complaint filed against Raybuck alleged he squinted and bowed his head when making the comments.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Resisting the urge to look for a picture of Todd Raybuck to confirm what I already know about him just by the fact this article exists here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not the brightest bulb in that force.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I think it is time they cancelled Breakfast at Tiffan's: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hb3gdUrIC4Q

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Kauai police chief suspended without pay for mocking Asians

This latest "Asian hate" narrative is so fake. Nobody talked about "Asians", before the CCP went on this propaganda campaign to eradicate any mention of China in connection with the virus. And our media and the new regime in the US are compliant.

Meanwhile, the CCP spews as much hate as they want against Japanese, Vietnamese, Filipinos and anyone else who stands in their way.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

You know Todd Raybuck is a huwhite guy without having to Google, because if he wasn't, you wouldn't be hearing this story. Fake agenda.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog