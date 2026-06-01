 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Conservative presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses the media in Lima
Conservative presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses the media as the presidential count enters a third day as left-wing candidate Roberto Sanchez has taken a slim lead against Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque Image: Reuters/Alessandro Cinque
world

Keiko Fujimori leads Peru's presidential race after official count concludes

0 Comments
By Marco Aquino and Alexander Villegas
LIMA

Keiko Fujimori leads the final count in Peru's presidential runoff after the ‌country's ONPE electoral authority finished tallying 100% of the vote on Monday after weeks of reviewing contested ballots.

The final tally shows the conservative Fujimori with a ‌lead of 50.135%, or 9,223,396 votes, to leftist Roberto ⁠Sanchez's 49.865%, or 9,173,755 votes.

Fujimori welcomed the conclusion ⁠of the drawn-out ⁠vote count, and in a post on social media said ‌she would "await the national electoral jury's announcement with great humility, prudence, and ⁠responsibility."

"We are getting closer ⁠and closer to embarking on a path of order and hope for all Peruvians," Fujimori said on X.

Fujimori, the daughter of late former President Alberto Fujimori who served a 16-year prison ⁠sentence for human rights abuses, had already achieved an unbeatable ⁠lead in the race last week ‌after authorities spent weeks reviewing contested ballots from the June 7 runoff.

Sanchez's rhetoric disputing the results has also grown, with the leftist senator saying he will not recognize a Fujimori government and making ‌accusations, without providing evidence, of electoral fraud in favor of Fujimori.

Sanchez has led marches in Lima to "defend the vote" and has called on his followers to hold more protests in the coming days, which could prolong the country's political crisis that's led to a revolving door of presidents over the last decade. Fujimori, who is ​set to assume power on July 28, will be the country's 10th president since 2016.

Peru's National Electoral Jury (JNE) is scheduled ‌to officially announce a winner on July 3 and Sanchez has said he will file a legal appeal in the coming days to prevent the official proclamation.

Fujimori, ‌51, said last week that she aims to unite a country "divided ⁠in two" and pledged ⁠to reduce crime and address the ​deep inequality prevalent throughout the Andean nation.

Fujimori's victory comes ⁠after three failed attempts ‌at the presidency, cementing Latin America's rightward shift ​and establishing the return of one of Peru's most dominant and polarizing political dynasties of the last three decades.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

LIMITED TICKETS REMAINING. TICKET SALES CLOSE JULY 1.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Why Women’s Education Isn’t Driving Japan’s Birth Rate Decline

Savvy Tokyo

10 Unique Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kifune Myojin Shrine Kanazawa: Love and Separation Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New Specified Residence Card

GaijinPot Blog

SHEN on Music, Identity and Finding Aloha in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

From Volcanoes to Sea Caves: A Tokyo Weekend Trip Through Izu

GaijinPot Blog

Takayama Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Kamikura Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo