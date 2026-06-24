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Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori reacts while leaving her home, in Lima
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori reacts while leaving her home in Lima on June 18. Image: Reuters/Stifs Paucca
world

Keiko Fujimori secures unbeatable lead in Peru presidential election

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By Marco Aquino and Alexander Villegas
LIMA

Conservative Keiko Fujimori gained an insurmountable lead in Peru's presidential runoff ‌late on Tuesday, setting her on track to assume the presidency.

Fujimori, a four-time presidential hopeful and the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, now has ‌50.11% of the votes, putting her ahead of ⁠leftist rival Roberto Sanchez by 43,386 votes. There ⁠remain only 40,213 ⁠potential votes to be counted, according to data from ‌Peru's ONPE electoral authority.

The electoral authority has yet to officially declare a ⁠winner and plans to ⁠do so in mid-July.

Fujimori's expected victory deepens Latin America's rightward shift, following outsider Abelardo De La Espriella's election in Colombia on Sunday. Voters concerned about crime have flocked to ⁠hardline candidates.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sanchez alleged that "fraud was underway", ⁠without providing evidence, and said he would ‌refuse to recognize the results of the election, raising the prospect of a prolonged political crisis in Peru.

Sanchez had requested the annulment of thousands of votes cast abroad that mostly favored ‌Fujimori, but Peru's national electoral jury rejected the request on Tuesday night.

The runoff results had been delayed by a review of contested ballots, the late arrival of ballots from abroad and the razor-thin difference between candidates.

Fujimori is set to inherit a country that has seen eight presidents in as many years and ​which is grappling with stark economic inequalities between the capital and rural regions as well as disillusionment with politicians.

Of ‌the eight former presidents, none completed a full term. Three were impeached and one resigned after just six days. Four former presidents are currently in prison, ‌and Fujimori's late father served 16 years over human rights ⁠abuses during his decade-long ⁠rule in the 1990s.

Fujimori, who previously ​distanced herself from her father's legacy, has leaned ⁠into it this election — ‌casting herself as a strong leader best able ​to enforce order and stability as voters grapple with rising rates of extortion and murder.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Yet another son or daughter of a Dictator are about to lead a nation, first The Philippines and now Peru. Is this the trend now going Backwards or what ??? Democracy under threat the way I see it.

"" Alberto Fujimori is widely characterized by historians, political scientists, and international bodies as a dictator. While he was initially elected as a democratic president in 1990, he transitioned his government into an authoritarian regime during his decade in power.

In April 1992, Fujimori orchestrated an illegal, military-backed "self-coup". He dissolved Congress, suspended the constitution, and seized full legislative and judicial powers, effectively making him a dictator. ""

Source: Wikipedia

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