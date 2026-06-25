Keiko Fujimori vows to unite a Peru 'split in two' as runoff lead holds

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori reacts while leaving her home while Peru's electoral board reviews contested ballots from the June 7 runoff election between her and candidate Roberto Sanchez, in Lima, Peru, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stifs Paucca

By Marco Aquino and Alexander Villegas

Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori said on Wednesday she would seek to unite a Peru "split ‌in two" if she takes office, after razor-thin election results gave her enough votes to secure what appears to be an insurmountable lead in the presidential runoff.

Fujimori, a four-time ‌presidential hopeful and the daughter of late former President ⁠Alberto Fujimori, said she would make an "open call" to ⁠experienced technocrats to ⁠form her first cabinet, as she seeks to fulfill campaign promises ‌to curb crime and tackle deep inequality.

The 51-year-old politician opened up an unbeatable ⁠advantage late on Tuesday over her ⁠leftist rival Roberto Sanchez following the June 7 runoff, which took weeks to resolve because of challenges to ballots and the late arrival of votes from abroad.

Although Fujimori stopped short of declaring victory, ⁠she spoke about her first steps in a potential government while ⁠awaiting the official announcement of the winner, ‌which electoral authorities are expected to make by mid-July.

"We are aware that Peru is divided, that it is practically split in two," Fujimori told a news conference.

"Starting on July 28 (inauguration day), what you will be able ‌to see are actions and decisions that will be taken not only to restore order, but to confront crime and also to bring progress," she said.

At 99.87% of the official count, Fujimori had 50.12% of valid votes against 49.88% for Sanchez, according to electoral data.

The electoral authority has yet to officially declare a winner. International observers said the election was ​conducted normally despite disputes over ballots.

On Tuesday, Sanchez alleged without evidence that fraud was underway and said he would not recognize a ‌Fujimori government.

Fujimori declined to respond directly to her rival's remarks, but said that because the country had emerged from the election fragmented, "the opinions of Sanchez and his party, with whom ‌we have competed, will also be important in beginning this process ⁠of coming together again as ⁠Peruvians."

Fujimori's expected victory would mark the return ​of a political dynasty that has inspired both fierce loyalty ⁠and deep hostility among ‌voters in a country mired in near-constant political crisis, ​and the comeback of one of Peru's most dominant and polarizing political forces of the last three decades.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.