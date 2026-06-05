 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump Kennedy Center
A worker loads equipment on a flatbed truck outside The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
world

Kennedy Center moves to erase Trump references after judge said they were illegally added

1 Comment
By STEVEN SLOAN and MEG KINNARD
WASHINGTON

The Kennedy Center is beginning the process of removing references to President Donald Trump a week after a federal judge ruled that his name had been illegally added to the performing arts center.

Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center’s vice president of public relations, said in a statement to The Associated Press that “we are complying with the court’s order while evaluating all legal options to preserve this revitalization and recognize President Trump’s leadership.”

In a Thursday memo to staff from the Kennedy Center's Office of General Counsel, the institution's lawyers said email signatures, letterhead and other documents must reflect the name as “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" or “Kennedy Center.”

The changes, the memo said, must be completed by June 12.

In a May 29 decision, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper also blocked the administration from closing the cultural and arts venue for major renovations that had been planned to start in July.

Hours after the ruling, Trump said he was backing away from the revamp and making arrangements to relinquish control to Congress of what, until the Republican president’s second term, had been known as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The next day, Trump on social media branded Cooper as “an anti Trump Hater” and predicted that the performing arts center that he wanted to shutter for a two-year overhaul will “soon be closed, probably never to open again.”

Clearly angered by his latest legal setback, he said it was “impossible for me to be treated fairly,” tying Cooper’s ruling to earlier losses, including the Supreme Court’s rejection in February of his sweeping tariffs.

The removal marked a setback in the president’s second-term plans to remake many of Washington’s landmarks — and add new ones.

On Thursday, his administration said renovations had been completed on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, painting the bottom what Trump has called “American flag blue.” The White House East Wing was demolished to build a large ballroom, and Trump plans to build an arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:3pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

“impossible for me to be treated fairly,”

Pathetic whiner.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Great Learning Apps for Raising Bilingual Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo