Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seventeen people, including a Kenyan national, died when a passenger bus careered off a road on a 'killer curve' and plunged down a mountain in the central Philippines Photo: ILOILO CITY DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT OFFICE/AFP
world

17 killed in Philippines bus crash

0 Comments
MANILA

Seventeen people, including a Kenyan national, died when a passenger bus careered off a road on a "killer curve" and plunged down a mountain in the central Philippines, officials said Wednesday.

The bus was travelling in Hamtic municipality in Antique province when the crash happened Tuesday afternoon, provincial disaster agency head Roderick Train told AFP.

Four Kenyan nationals were among the passengers, who were mostly residents of Antique, Governor Rhodora Cadiao told local radio station DZRH.

"I call that place 'killer curve'... it was already the second Ceres bus that fell off there," she said, referring to the bus company. "With the many number of deaths that road must be abandoned... and make another road to make that area safe."

The heavily forested ravine was around 30 meters deep, Cadiao said.

Seven people, including one of the Kenyan nationals, were in critical condition in hospital and four others were stable, Train said, describing the section of road as "accident prone".

The condition of the other two Kenyans is not clear.

"This is a mountain road, so the bus fell from a high place. That's why the impact caused many casualties," Train said.

"Based on the witnesses, it was a mechanical failure. The driver lost control, possible brake failure."

Cadiao visited the hospital where survivors were being treated for their injuries. She promised government assistance for medical and funeral expenses of victims.

Train said the search and rescue operation had finished and authorities would now focus on retrieving the bus.

"We searched for the bodies until this morning," Train said. "It was tiring to go up and down."

Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines, where drivers frequently flout the rules and vehicles are often poorly maintained or overloaded.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

Free Monthly Coding Workshops at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel