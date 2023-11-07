Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

14 dead in northern Mali after series of drone strikes near rebel stronghold

0 Comments
By BABA AHMED
BAMAKO, Mali

A series of drone strikes around the town of Kidal in northern Mali have killed at least 14 people in the rebel stronghold, the town's mayor said Tuesday.

Kidal Mayor Arbakane Ag Abzayack told The Associated Press that the town's deputy mayor and a local councillor were among the victims.

Residents say victims of the first drone strike Tuesday included children who had gathered in front of the former U.N. peacekeeping camp that was vacated a week ago. A second strike hit near an auction site.

The Malian army has not commented on the attacks, but a few days ago it announced that it had used drones to target terrorist positions in the former U.N. base in Kidal.

Violence is again spiking between ethnic Tuareg rebels and Mali’s military, prompting the U.N. to move up its departure once planned for mid-November.

Analysts say the violence signals the breakdown of a 2015 peace agreement signed between the government and the rebels. That deal was signed after Tuareg rebels drove security forces out of northern Mali in 2012 as they sought to create an independent state they call Azawad.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

3-Day Matsumoto Itinerary: Castle, Art, and Natural Wonders

GaijinPot Blog

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Ogawa Falls

GaijinPot Travel