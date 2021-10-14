Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Killed on Zoom: Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom

0 Comments
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla

Police in central Florida have arrested the father of a toddler who found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol" backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Veondre Avery, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm, Altamonte Springs police said.

Investigators said the 2-year-old found the gun in the backpack on Aug. 11 and fired a single shot that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head.

A woman who also was on the Zoom call dialed 911, reporting that she heard a noise and saw Lynn fall. The co-worker didn't know how old Lynn was or where she lived, but meanwhile Avery also called 911, begging responders to hurry as he tried to help Lynn.

“I literally just got home and I come in the room... (and) my girlfriend who was working on the computer, she’s just laid back and there’s blood everywhere,” Avery said on the 911 call.

He told the dispatcher that Lynn wasn’t breathing, and he could not feel her heartbeat. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said another child also was in the home during the shooting.

The Seminole County State Attorney's Office said Avery is being held without bond. Records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog