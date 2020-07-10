Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kim Yo Jong is a close adviser to her brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Photo: POOL/AFP/File
world

Kim's sister says no need for another U.S.-N Korea summit

6 Comments
By JORGE SILVA
SEOUL

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Friday there was "no need" for another summit with the United States unless Washington offered a "decisive change" in approach.

Kim and US President Donald Trump first met in Singapore two years ago but talks over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal have been stalled since their Hanoi summit collapsed in early 2019 over what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump said this week he would "certainly" meet with Kim again "if I thought it was going to be helpful", after speculation that he might pursue another summit if it could help his re-election chances in November.

But in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo Jong -- who has emerged as one of her brother's closest advisers -- said: "There is no need for us to sit across with the U.S. right now."

If a summit was held, she said, "it is too obvious that it will only be used as boring boasting coming from someone's pride".

Denuclearization, she added, was "not possible at this point", and could only happen alongside parallel "irreversible simultaneous major steps" by the other side -- which she emphasized did not refer to sanctions lifting.

She did not go into specifics, but Washington stations 28,500 troops in the South to defend it against its neighbor, and has a range of military assets in Japan and the wider Pacific region.

Pyongyang insists that it needs its nuclear arsenal to deter against a possible U.S. invasion.

Kim Yo Jong's statement was only her personal view, she said, but the lengthy declaration appeared intended to send multiple messages.

She said she had watched the July 4 Independence Day celebrations in the U.S. on television and had been given permission by her brother to "personally obtain, for sure, the DVD of the celebrations... in the future".

Her brother had "entrusted me with conveying his wishes to President Trump that he would certainly achieve great successes in his work", she added.

Kim Jong Un declared in December an end to moratoriums on nuclear and ballistic missile tests, and Pyongyang has repeatedly said it has no intention to continue talks unless Washington drops what it describes as "hostile" policies towards the North.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Oooooh, she is not friendly at all.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"it is too obvious that it will only be used as boring boasting coming from someone's pride". oh so true! she's not stupid at all!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Trump is an "irresponsible" businessman - very difficult to trust. Kim was cheated by Trump's gesture.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Pretty sure the fatboy is not able to talk anymore hence his sister doing all the talking.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I wish they'd use a different more flattering photo of her. This one gives me the creeps.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As nutty as Kim Jong Un is, the North Koreans have played their cards pretty well. They've gotten to continue to develop their nuclear arsenal over the past four years, with the tacit consent of the U.S. President, all in exchange for a meaningless photo op.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Good to see the whole kim family is psychotic

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This one is a lunatic. Her brother may seem tame in comparison. Then again we have Trump too..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Ossan

"I wish they'd use a different more flattering photo of her. This one gives me the creeps."

I think that's kind of the point. Can't be putting them in a positive light. Although, it's a very real contrast from her brother as she is gaunt and lean looking. Does she not indulge, or is she prudent? Was she just "another face in the crowd" until her brother needed help?

Off to the side, I kind of wonder how COVID-19 is playing out in that country.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog