Kim Jong Un stops to see a fighter jet factory in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stopped in a far eastern Russian city Friday to see a factory that builds the country's most advanced fighter jets on his extended trip that hints at his interest in sophisticated weaponry, as the U.S. and others warned Moscow and Pyongyang against making banned weapons transfer deals.
Kim’s visits to Russian weapons and technology sites and meetings with President Vladimir Putin have raised speculation he will supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia as the two nations deepen their ties while both are increasingly isolated and sanctioned in separate confrontations with the West.
Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti published video showing Kim's armored train pulling into a station in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Kim’s convoy sweeping out of the station shortly afterward. TASS news agency said Kim and local Russian officials were headed for a plant that produces Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets.
Kim is to travel next to Vladivostok to view Russia’s Pacific fleet, a university and other facilities, Putin told Russian media after his summit with Kim.
Experts say in return for helping Putin replenish war supplies, Kim would seek Russian help to modernize his air force and navy, which are inferior to those of rival South Korea while Kim has devoted much of his own resources to his nuclear weapons program.
The summit between Kim and Putin this week took place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s most important domestic launch center. North Korea has struggled to put into space an operational spy satellite to monitor U.S. and South Korean military movements.
Asked whether Russia will help North Korea obtain satellites, Putin said “that’s why we have come here. (Kim) shows keen interest in rocket technology. They’re trying to develop space, too,” according to Russian state media.
Putin, for his part, would want to receive ammunition, artillery shells and even ballistic missiles from North Korea to replenish his exhausted arms inventory in the second year of Russia's war in Ukraine, foreign experts say.
Since last year, the U.S. accused North Korea of providing ammunition, artillery shells and rockets to Russia, likely much of them copies of Soviet-era munitions. South Korean officials said North Korean weapons provided to Russia have already been used in Ukraine.
On Thursday evening, the national security advisers of the U.S., South Korea and Japan talked by phone and expressed “serious concerns” about prospective weapons deals between Russia and North Korea. They warned Russia and North Korea would “pay a clear price” if they go ahead with such deals, according to South Korea’s presidential office.
The White House said the three national security advisers noted that any arms export from North Korea to Russia would directly violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, including resolutions that Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. council, itself voted to adopt. They reiterated their cooperation toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well, according to a White House statement.
South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho warned Thursday that potential arms transfers between the North and Russia would invite stronger responses from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, which have been stepping up their trilateral security cooperation to cope with regional threats.
Some analysts question how much Russia would be willing to share its closely guarded high-tech weapons technologies with North Korea in return for its conventional arms. But others say Russia would so because of its urgent need to refill its drained reserves.
Putin told reporters that Russia and North Korea have “lots of interesting projects” in spheres like transportation and agriculture and that Moscow is providing its neighbor with humanitarian aid. But he avoided talking about military cooperation, saying only that Russia is abiding by the sanctions prohibiting procuring weapons from North Korea.
North Korea's state media said Thursday that Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea at a “convenient time." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Putin had accepted the invitation and that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit North Korea in October.
During Wednesday's summit, Kim vowed “full and unconditional support” for Putin in what he described as a “just fight against hegemonic forces to defend its sovereign rights, security and interests,” in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.
Information on Kim's trip to Russia is largely from the two nations' official media outlets. North Korean state media did not provide updates Friday on Kim's activities. They typically report on Kim's activities the day after the occur, apparently to align with North Korea's propaganda needs to glorify Kim.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
6 Comments
Login to comment
Desert Tortoise
The city and the factory are on the southwestern shore of Lake Baikal. The aircraft plant was built during WWII to place it out of reach of the Germans. There is a large hydroelectric dam immediately adjacent that actually raises the level of Lake Baikal above its natural elevation.
rainyday
Putin February 2022: "I rule a superpower that will conquer Ukraine in days and re-establish the Russian empire in all its glory! Bow before me in fear, Western world!"
Putin September 2023: "OK, everybody listen up! Everything needs to be perfect for Kim's visit because if we are going to be able to hold onto the remaining 16% of Ukraine that we still have.....(aide whispers in ear)......14% of Ukraine that we still have we are going to need his help. Mmmmmkay? Everybody got that? No questions or....anything.....? OK great, thanks a lot team, and if you can work in subtle hints about us being willing to give him anything he wants in exchange for artillery shells without being, you know like too obvious about it then that would be um like much appreciated. Thanks, toodles."
Mr Kipling
only said In your imagination. Putin nor his generals have ever given a timeline or declared in terms of territory, what they want in victory. However, looking at the defensive lines they have made.... And the static battle lines since November. The smart money would be on pretty much where they are now.
rainyday
Yup, that confusion on their part has been apparent since day one.
Yup, it really says something about how well an invasion is going when your main accomplishment is building defensive lines just a few miles from where you started out at.
Yes, the Russian winter offensive was pretty static. Been getting a lot more movement as of late though.
The smart money is, as always, on Russia losing. Because it sucks at this.
Paustovsky
If you ever wanted to know what one of the most pathologically dullest men in the world does on his first trip out of the country for years, now you know.
What a tiny man.
Zeram1
All you’d need would be Xi in the same picture to complete the “Trinity of Evil”. Unfortunate that they’re all nearby neighbors. I’d be in support of a small scale targeted nuke gps coordinated to the camera when it clicks.