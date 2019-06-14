Newsletter Signup Register / Login
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, right, sit with Kim Kardashian West, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, as they listen to President Donald Trump speak about second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, Thursday June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
world

Kim Kardashian back at White House to talk criminal justice

0 Comments
By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON

Reality star and activist Kim Kardashian West took a star turn at the White House on Thursday to promote efforts to help those leaving prison get jobs and stay on track.

"Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be," Kardashian West told an East Room crowd. She announced a ride-sharing program to help former prisoners get transportation to job interviews, work and other events.

President Donald Trump pronounced himself a fan of Kardashian West's advocacy, declaring, "I guess she's pretty popular."

Kardashian West, who has been advocating for criminal justice reform issues, tweeted a video of herself en route to the event Thursday afternoon.

"I am heading to the White House to speak at the second chance hiring and reentry event," she said, adding in another tweet that she was "honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home."

Kardashian West has been to the White House several times to discuss criminal justice reform issues and successfully lobbied Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life without parole for drug offenses.

White House officials have been working to make sure that prisoners released early because of the passage of the First Step Act have the tools and jobs they need to successfully adjust to life outside prison.

More than 1,000 federal inmates have had their sentences reduced because of the legislation, according to a recent report by the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Dragon Quest Walk: Square Enix Challenges Pokémon Go with New AR Mobile Game

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo