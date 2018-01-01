Kim says U.S. should know N Korean nuclear force a reality

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Monday the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat. But he also struck a conciliatory tone in his New Year's address, wishing success for the Winter Olympics set to begin in the South in February and suggesting the North may send a delegation to participate.
Kim, wearing a Western-style gray suit and tie, said in his customary annual address his country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added he has a nuclear button on his desk.
"The U.S. should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table," he said during the speech, as provisionally translated by the AP. The official transcript of his address was expected to be released shortly. "The entire area of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range. ... The United States can never start a war against me and our country."
Kim also called for improved relations with the South, an idea mentioned in speeches more often than it is met. He said the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics would be a good opportunity to showcase the status of the Korean nation.
He said the North and South could meet urgently to discuss the North sending a delegation.
"The Winter Olympic games that will be held soon in the South will be a good opportunity to display the status of the Korean nation and we sincerely wish that the event will be held with good results," he said.
South Korea's presidential office says it welcomes the proposal to hold talks between government officials over the issue of North Korea sending a delegation to the Olympics. The office of President Moon Jae-in says the successful hosting of the Pyeongchang Olympics will contribute to peace and harmony not only on the Korean Peninsula and in northeast Asia but in the entire world.
The New Year's address is an annual event in the North and is watched closely for indications of the direction and priorities Kim may adopt in the year ahead.
This year's speech was seen as particularly important because of the high tensions over Pyongyang's frequent missile launches and its nuclear test in 2017. The tests were the focus of fiery verbal exchanges between the North and U.S. President Donald Trump, who has derisively called Kim, "little rocket man."
Kim also stressed North Korea's economic achievements during the speech, and noted the importance of improving the nation's standard of living
Halwick
Unfortunately a true reality, but not unexpected as North Korea seeks to tilt the balance of terror in the Peninsula to their advantage. Furthermore, it now makes North Korea a more dangerous adversary and in a better bargaining position to make demands ......or else.
Now that's a threat. He is also saying if the sanctions aren't lifted, U.S. doesn't back off and meet North Korea's demands, he can press that button. Kim is betting that the UN and U.S. will appease before he presses that button.
So long as its nuclear and missile programs remains intact and thereby in a better position to set the terms. Kim knows South Korea, under Moon, is wavering under NK nuclear and missile threats.
To begin negotiations for U.S. withdrawal from the peninsula and set the stage for a peace treaty whereby SK is to accept a unified Korea under DPRK regime? Or else......
So the North Korean people gets an extra day's ration of rice, kimchee and coal or whatever. It will be interesting to hear from that North Korean soldier that defected or survivors aboard those fishing boats whether living conditions in North Korea has improved. If so, WHY did they escape from North Korea?
It will be interesting to see in 2018 what the UN and U.S. next moves are. Already we have seen Japan scaling back their rhetoric and placating China by offering to join their "One Belt, One Road" façade, despite buildup of Japan's defenses, which it too will be scaled back under China and Russia pressure.
With Russia and China continuing to support North Korea, and UN-approved sanctions proving to be ineffective, and increased fears of a military conflict, you'll see the beginnings of quiet appeasement maneuverings.
Or we'll see a nuclear-armed South Korea and Japan to maintain parity with a nuclear-armed North Korea.
CrazyJoe
I can’t wait for our own Dear Leader’s measured comeback.
nandakandamanda
Quote: "Kim also stressed North Korea's economic achievements during the speech, and noted the importance of improving the nation's standard of living."
Translation. "The people can bask in the warm and patriotic glow of the ICBM missile exhausts."
tinawatanabe
Japan will join One Belt One Road only if it is managed fairly and democratically, which is never.
Matt Hartwell
One Ohio class nuclear attack submarine and bye bye North Korea.
I would not be so confident if I was Kim Jong-un. Pride before the fall...
The U.S can maintain the status quo indefinitely. North Korea? Not so much.
Pukey2
tina:
Well bye bye. Close the door on your way out.
Strangerland
Says:
Follows it up with comments about the US breaking the status quo: