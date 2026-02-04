 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Doorstep
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seen driving in Windsor, as the U.S. Justice Department has released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Windsor, Britain, February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard Image: Reuters/Toby Shepheard
world

King Charles' brother Andrew leaves Windsor home after latest Epstein revelations

10 Comments
By Sarah Young and Michael Holden
LONDON

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, has moved out of his mansion on the royal estate in Windsor, a royal ‌source confirmed on Wednesday, following new damaging revelations about his links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His exit from Royal Lodge, his home for decades, marks a new low for the former prince, following years of scrutiny over his connections ⁠to Epstein, a scandal that has cast a shadow over Britain's royal ‍family.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, had hoped to stay at the 30-room Georgian mansion for ‍longer, the Sun newspaper said, ‍but he moved under the cover of darkness on Monday and was driven to a ⁠cottage in Sandringham, the king's estate in Norfolk, in eastern England.

NO MORE WINDSOR HORSE RIDES

The royal, who had in recent days been pictured riding his horse ​in Windsor, just west of London, has always denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

But in light of the latest release of files by the U.S. Justice Department, Thames Valley Police on Tuesday said they were reviewing a new allegation against Andrew.

The former prince's move to Norfolk was confirmed by a royal source, who said Andrew might occasionally return to Windsor ⁠in the coming weeks while a transitionary phase was completed.

"With the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go," the Sun quoted an unnamed friend as saying. "Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness."

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, was removed from public life when he was forced to quit all official royal duties in 2019.

Three years later, he settled a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre which accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager and, while he has always denied her account, it gained prominence again last year with the release of her posthumous memoir.

Further releases of Epstein files in the U.S. last year forced Charles to act and, seeking a clean break for the monarchy in October, ​he stripped Andrew of his title of prince and said he would be removed from Royal Lodge, in one of the most dramatic moves against a member of the royal ⁠family in modern British history.

The king said his sympathy was with the victims of abuse.

POLICE INVESTIGATE LATEST EPSTEIN FILES

Amid the fallout from the release of the latest trove of millions of files related to Epstein, British police on Tuesday also launched ‍an investigation into Peter Mandelson, Britain's former ambassador to the U.S., over alleged misconduct in public ‌office, following allegations that he leaked ‌market-sensitive information to Epstein.

The files included emails suggesting ‍that Mountbatten-Windsor had maintained regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after he was found guilty of child sex ‌crimes.

He had previously denied maintaining ties with the financier after Epstein's 2008 ‍conviction, apart from a 2010 visit to New York to end their relationship.

Britiish Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the former prince should testify before a U.S. congressional committee, following the new revelations.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

10 Comments
Login to comment

English monarchy making the American monarchy look bad by actually imposing consequences on its members for being part of a pedophile rape ring.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Less has brought down the monarch previously. Disgusting little man and his ex, Fergie. The evil pair should leave the UK altogether. They both should be fully investigated by the police.

Mandelson is another creep who should be stripped of everything and publicly shamed and investigated.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Good riddance Mr Windsor!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Sarah Ferguson sent an email to Jeffrey Epstein about a 'single' woman with a 'great body' he could marry - and arranged to meet him with her daughters days after his release from jail.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Nothing new just sped up his move to Sandringham. He's in a cottage there while renovations are completed on a larger property on the estate as planned.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Well done to the UK for owning up and dealing with the consequences of bad behavior unlike America where they all lie and deny with the number one scumbag actually running the country.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Andrew was evicted, forced to leave his Royal Lodge Mansion, with 12 bedrooms. Now in a farmhouse on the Sandringham Estate, not big effort to have room for servants. Quite a come-down. Fergie is homeless.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I agree with Wallace

Andrew, Fergie and Mandelson are all demonic and no doubt involved in acts so vile and sordid that Satan himself would refuse to allow them into hell.

Remember Pizzagate that was dismissed as a conspiracy theory piece of nonsense. Well, these fiends are all part of it and should be locked up for life in horrid conditions.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Let us not forget King Charles was a close friend of Jimmy Savile for more than 20 years. He described this as being "a catastrophic error of judgement". Which sounds rather like his younger brother Andrew's claims.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Mr Kipling

Now then young man, you’ve made a point there.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Nishiarai Daishi Daruma-Burning Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

OTC Morning-After Pill Finally Available in Japan: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog