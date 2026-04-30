King Charles commemorates 9/11 victims in New York visit

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla visit the 9/11 Memorial during their state visit to the United States, in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Christian Monterrosa

By Jonathan Allen

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla commemorated victims of the September 11, 2001, al-Qaida attack on New York City on Wednesday, laying a floral bouquet at the memorial where the World ‌Trade Center's twin towers once stood.

The royal visit to lower Manhattan came at a time of tensions between Britain and the U.S., with President Donald Trump having criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the UK to declining to join the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran.

Michael Bloomberg, a former New ‌York City mayor, walked the king and queen to one of the reflecting pools that outline ⁠the footprints of the 110-story towers destroyed when al Qaeda militants flew two planes into ⁠the skyscrapers.

Charles laid a bouquet ⁠of white lilacs, daffodils and peonies on the bronze parapet surrounding the pool, engraved with the names of those killed in ‌the attack.

A note accompanying the flowers, in the king's handwriting, read: "We honour the memory of all those who so tragically lost their ⁠lives on 11th September 2001, and stand in enduring solidarity ⁠with the American people in the face of such profound loss. Charles R Camilla R."

The three stood silently before heading into a canopy to meet with guests including relatives of some of the nearly 2,800 people killed in New York that day.

The king also spoke with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the ceremony and met ⁠the governors of New York and New Jersey.

Britain was an immediate and staunch supporter of the U.S. response to the 9/11 ⁠attacks, which also included a plane crashed into the ‌Pentagon and another downed in a Pennsylvania field by passengers who battled hijackers, launching a years-long "war on terror." King Charles referred to September 11 during his speech to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, saying "we answered the call together."

Charles stressed the historical military and cultural ties between Britain and the U.S., as well as the importance of NATO at a time when Trump has been ‌critical of the Western military alliance's reluctance to provide military assistance in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

At a White House state dinner on Tuesday night, Trump said Charles agreed with him that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon. The king is not a spokesman for the UK government and it could not be confirmed that Charles made the statement to Trump.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday that "The king is naturally mindful of his government’s longstanding and well-known position on the prevention of nuclear proliferation."

Britain was one of the countries alongside the U.S. that negotiated the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, which sharply limited ​Tehran's nuclear programs and opened them to inspectors, until Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the agreement during his first White House term.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful civilian purposes.

CHICKENS IN HARLEM

The royal couple's four-day state visit to the ‌U.S. celebrates the 250th anniversary of America's declaration of independence from British rule.

After the 9/11 memorial, King Charles fed chickens and spoke with young children in Harlem during a visit to a grassroots community group that created a sustainable after-school urban farming initiative to combat food insecurity. Such projects have been ‌a passion of the king for decades.

"Do you like eggs?" Charles asked with a smile, leaning down to hear a ⁠child's soft response.

One employee asked Charles if ⁠he would like to feed the chickens.

"Yes please," the king responded.

Meanwhile, ​Camilla greeted another group of children at a New York Public Library event celebrating the 100th birthday of ⁠A.A. Milne’s fictional character Winnie-the-Pooh on behalf of ‌her charity, The Queen’s Reading Room.

The queen's library visit will include 100 guests from the ​British and U.S. literary, cultural and publishing worlds, the palace said. Camilla will then meet with representatives of domestic violence charities in the area.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.