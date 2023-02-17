Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Demonstrators hold placards reading 'Not My King' as King Charles III meets well-wishers in Milton Keynes Photo: POOL/AFP
world

King Charles faces 'not my king' protest on walkabout

0 Comments
LONDON

King Charles III on Thursday encountered a group of anti-monarchy activists while on walkabout in the city of Milton Keynes north of London.

A group of protesters held up distinctive yellow placards with the message "Not my king", joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags. The demonstration was organized by "Republic", a group calling for an end to the monarchy and an elected head of state in Britain.

Local newspaper the Milton Keynes Citizen reported that Charles "ignored the small banner-waving group" of 20 or so protesters.

Republic's leader Graham Smith wrote on Twitter: "I asked Charles why he's wasting money on the coronation. He didn't want to answer. We're determined to get the message across that it's OK to protest against the royals."

Republic has announced it will hold a protest at the coronation on May 6.

The death of Elizabeth II in September has prompted questions over the future of the royals under Charles and his queen consort Camilla, as the family has been rocked by criticism from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and sex crime allegations against Prince Andrew.

Since the queen's death, several anti-royal protesters have been arrested for holding solo pickets, after legislation on protests was made tougher.

Charles was attending a reception at a church to mark Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

He also visited a food bank.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo