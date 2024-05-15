 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
King Charles III unveiled the portrait at Buckingham Palace Image: POOL/AFP
world

King Charles III sees red in new portrait

0 Comments
LONDON

King Charles III on Tuesday unveiled the first completed official portrait of himself since his coronation -- a striking red depiction of the British monarch in uniform.

The 230 cm by 165.5 cm oil on canvas was painted by Jonathan Yeo, who has previously depicted Charles's wife Camilla in 2014, and his father, Prince Philip, in 2008.

It shows the 75-year-old head of state in the ceremonial red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red background, with a butterfly hovering over his shoulder.

Yeo, 53, was commissioned for the work in 2020, when Charles was still prince of Wales, to mark his 50 years as a member of The Drapers' Company.

The portrait will go on public display until next month and eventually hang in Drapers' Hall, the base of the historic merchants' guild and philanthropic body in the City of London.

Charles, who became king in September 2022 after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, had four sittings with Yeo from June 2021 to November 2023.

He is currently receiving treatment for cancer and has only recently resumed official public engagements.

"Much like the butterfly I've painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject's role in our public life has transformed," Yeo said before an unveiling at Buckingham Palace.

"I'm unimaginably grateful for the opportunity to capture such an extraordinary and unique person, especially at the historic moment of becoming king," he added in a statement.

Yeo's previous notable subjects include the first painted portrait of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Britain's former prime minister Tony Blair.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel