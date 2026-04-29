King Charles promotes U.S.-UK unity in speech to Congress amid Iran tensions

Britain's King Charles addresses a joint meeting of Congress, next to U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/Pool

By Patricia Zengerle and Nandita Bose

Britain's King Charles told the U.S. Congress on Tuesday that despite an age of uncertainty and conflict in Europe and the Middle East, the UK and the U.S. will always be staunch allies united in defending democracy, at a time of deep divisions between the ‌two long-time allies over the war with Iran.

"Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm, and to salute the courage of those who daily risk their lives in the service of our countries," Charles told U.S. lawmakers during a rare speech to a joint meeting of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, and ‌after a prolonged standing ovation at his entrance with Queen Camilla.

Charles' address came on the second day of a four-day state ⁠visit to the U.S. during a tense time in relations between the two countries, after U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized ⁠UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for ⁠what Trump says is his lack of help in prosecuting the Iran war.

"I come here today with the highest respect for the United States Congress - this citadel of democracy ‌created to represent the voice of all American people to advance sacred rights and freedoms," Charles said.

Trump has said Starmer, who has won some plaudits at home for not ⁠joining the Iran offensive, was no Winston Churchill, while he belittled a later offer of military assistance ⁠to defend allies in the region.

Before his speech Charles met with top Republican and Democratic lawmakers after a morning visit to the White House with Camilla that included a closed-door meeting between the king and Trump. The events are part of a visit to the U.S. designed to underscore ties forged between Britain and its former colony over the 250 years since American independence.

The king was only the second British sovereign to address the U.S. Congress. His mother, ⁠Queen Elizabeth II, spoke to both houses in 1991.

TRUMP UNDERSCORES FRIENDSHIP

Earlier, during a ceremonial outdoor reception at the White House, Trump stressed the friendship that has evolved between Britons and ⁠Americans since their days as adversaries during the War of Independence and ‌the "wounds of war" it caused.

"The soldiers who once called each other Redcoats and Yankees became the Tommies and the GIs who together saved the free world as brothers in arms and brothers in eternity," the president said in a reference to World War Two as hundreds of guests gathered on the South Lawn with the Washington Monument in the distance.

After escorting the king and queen to their limousine for departure from the White House, Trump told reporters, "It was a really good meeting. He’s a fantastic person. They’re incredible people and ‌it’s a real honor."

Addresses to joint meetings of Congress are generally reserved for the closest U.S. allies or major world figures. The last was by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in July 2024.

As tensions between the two countries have grown over the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, an internal Pentagon email suggested Washington could review its support for Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Britain's ambassador to Washington, Christian Turner, had said that the only "special relationship" the U.S. has is with "probably Israel" and that he disliked the phrase because it is "quite nostalgic" and it has a "lot of baggage about it."

Asked about the report, a foreign office spokesperson said Turner was making "private, informal comments" to a group of teenage British students who visited the U.S. in early February. "They are certainly not any reflection of the UK government’s position,” the spokesperson said.

TRUMP CRITICAL OF ALLIES

Trump's administration ​has repeatedly criticized many of the U.S.-led military alliance's other members for not offering more assistance to U.S. operations against Iran and pressed European countries into sharing more of the financial burden for supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

While written on the advice of the British government, much of the language and tone in the speech ‌came from Charles himself, a Buckingham Palace source said.

Charles' visit comes after a gunman tried to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday that was attended by Trump, his wife, and much of his cabinet. They were rushed to safety by law enforcement.

Asked earlier at the White House how she was doing following the incident, Melania Trump replied: “Very well, thank you."

Tuesday night's state dinner will be the first at ‌the White House since Trump had the East Wing torn down to make way for his planned ballroom. The East Wing for decades has been the official entrance ⁠for guests arriving for state dinners and other functions, and ⁠with the area now a construction zone, they will have to take a different ​route into the building.

Charles presented Trump with a framed facsimile of the 1879 design plans for the president's Resolute Desk, the originals of which are in ⁠the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London.

The Resolute Desk, located in ‌the Oval Office, was created from the timbers of the British exploration ship HMS Resolute and presented to President Rutherford ​B. Hayes by Queen Victoria.

Trump gave the king a facsimile of a 1785 letter by John Adams, describing his reception by King George III as the first U.S. ambassador to Britain at St. James's Palace and their mutual pledges of friendship following American independence.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.