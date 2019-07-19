Knife crimes soar to record in England and Wales

Knife crimes rose 8% to a record in England and Wales last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday, as major cities like London try to tackle a surge in stabbings.
However, the number of homicides where a knife or sharp instrument was involved dropped, reflecting an overall fall in the number of homicides, the first annual fall since March 2014.
The number of offences involving knives and sharp instruments rose to 43,516 in the year to March 2019, the ONS said, the highest level since records began in 2011.
Last month, four people were murdered in a 28-hour period in London, including a heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump for his record on knife crime, said the government needed to reverse police cuts and invest to tackle poverty.
"We're doing everything we can with the powers we have in London, but as these figures show, this is a national problem that requires national solutions," Khan said, noting that the increase in knife crime in London was slowing, with fewer homicides than the year before.
London had the highest knife-crime rate in the year to March 2019, ONS statistics showed, with 168 offences per 100,000 of population, up 1% on the previous year.
But parts of Wales, North Yorkshire and East Anglia saw much bigger percentage increases in knife crime of over 25 percent, even if the overall knife crime rate in those regions remained lower than London.
The knife-crime data excluded Greater Manchester Police figures as they were not comparable with previous figures.
Nearly 90% of knife crime offences were assault or robbery, with rape, sexual assault, attempted murder and homicide accounting for just 3% of offences combined.
The number of homicides using a knife fell 9% in the year to March 2019, including figures from Manchester.
Overall, the number of homicides fell 4% over the year, which the ONS said was partly due to militant attacks in 2017 and the "notably high number" of homicides recorded by London's Metropolitan Police the previous year.
Britain suffered four attacks in 2017 that killed 36 people, the deadliest spate since the London "7/7" bombings of July 2005.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
WilliB
... and of course this knife crime wave occurs without any context, just randomly. Got to love the corporate media.
Alfie Noakes
Yep, absolutely no mention of the appalling impact of nearly 10 years of Tory austerity on the British public:
Front-line police numbers down by 21000
Per-pupil spending down by 8% (20% on over-16s according to BBC News last week)
1189 Sure Start centres closed
760 youth clubs closed
Teens stabbed up by 93%
NHS A&E crisis at a 14-year high
NHS patient satisfaction at an 11-year low of 53%
Rough sleeping up by an astonishing 163%
Foodbank usage up to a shaming 1.3m
A horrific 4.1 million children in poverty
2,620 deaths of rough sleepers
Two out of three children in poverty in working households – the idea that work is a route out of poverty is a lie for millions
100 NHS walk-in centres closed
600 police stations closed
675 libraries closed
470 schools closed
50 fire stations closed
433 HMRC tax offices closed
100 Job Centres closed
700 public tennis courts closed
https://skwawkbox.org/2019/03/12/list-of-tory-achievements-makes-horrifying-reading/
Take 21,000 police off the streets, close everywhere young teenagers can go to do stuff and destroy the domestic economy for most people, that's a recipe for disaster. And now the insane Brexit will destroy what's left of the economy and cause the break up of the UK. Well done Tories, top top work.
IloveCoffee
That's literally just the tip of the iceberg. The real issue is hate crime. Hate crime in England is similar to America back in the 50s and 60s. According to Human Right Organizations, between 2015 and 2016, there were 62,518 recorded hate crimes in England, 79 percent of which were motivated by racial hatred. For comparison, there were 5,850 recorded hate crimes in the United States for the same period. United States, a continental size nation with over 300 million people has over 6 times less hate crime than England, a tiny island nation of 50 million people. This fact alone speak volumes.
People here complain about racism in Japan.. but racism in England is on another level. Minorities and foreigners in England live in constant fear of being abused on a daily basis, told to go back home, or shouted racial slurs on the streets. Foreigners in Japan are treated like tourists, even if they have lived in Japan for 50 years, but foreigners in England are treated like sub-humans. "No Poles required", "Polish vermin F-off!" signs are casual sight in England. Can you imagine seeing that in Japan or America? It would be all over the news, but in England, that's casual.
I recently listened a news story about a German old lady whose English husband passed away, she says she is terrorized almost regularly. People are throwing food at her house, and one time she was out sitting at a bench, speaking with a relative from Germany in German, when a gang of English thugs approached her and shouted at her "F-off to EU!!". Can you imagine so much hate against foreigners in one place? The mainstream media is ignoring this, because most of the mainstream media is English media, and the American media only relies on the English press.
You think i am exaggerating? Look at this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aNLTEdGUyw
Kestrel
Knife culture has been imported en masse to the UK. But we mustnt say it.
PTownsend
Who's 'we'? I've read that lots of Russians are living in the UK.