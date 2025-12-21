 Japan Today
Knife-wielding man shot dead by police in Corsica after threatening bystanders

AJACCIO, France

A man armed with a knife who threatened bystanders and shopkeepers was shot dead in Corsica on Saturday, police said, as French authorities reinforced security measures during the festive season.

Police said they received a call around noon about an individual threatening a shop with a knife in the city of Ajaccio.

The 26-year-old had left the scene by the time officers arrived. He was later located elsewhere in the city center, still holding a knife. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he did not comply, police said,

An electrical impulse weapon was then used but failed to stop him. The man moved toward officers with the knife, prompting police to open fire. He died at the scene despite the intervention of emergency services.

One police officer was slightly injured in the hand, police added. The motive of the assailant was not immediately known.

French Interior minister Laurent Nuñez said that "vigilance is at its highest" during the festive season, adding that he has ordered a reinforcement of public patrols.

