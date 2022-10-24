Newsletter Signup Register / Login
All passengers and crew were evacuated safely after the plane overshot the runway at the Cebu airport Photo: AFP
world

Korean Air plane overshoots runway in Philippines

MANILA

A Korean Air plane slid off the runway while landing at Cebu international airport in the Philippines, causing slight injuries and shutting down the country's second busiest airport, authorities said Monday.

All 173 passengers and crew of Korean Air flight KE631 from Incheon were evacuated safely after the Airbus A330 aircraft overshot the runway on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a report.

Minor injuries were treated at the airport clinic.

Glenn Napuli, the airport's assistant general manager, said the airport would be shut down until midnight, and authorities were working to resume flights within the day.

"We are hoping by tomorrow we can remove the aircraft," Napuli said in a briefing.

An investigation was underway into the cause of the accident, Napuli said.

Korean Air president Woo Kee-hong has apologized over the incident and vowed a "thorough investigation" by both Philippine and Korean authorities.

"We always prioritise safety in all of our operations, and we truly regret the stress and inconvenience brought to our passengers," Woo said in statement posted on the company website.

In 2018, a Xiamen Airline aircraft slid off the runway at Manila airport, forcing more than a hundred flight cancellations until the Chinese plane was pulled from the mud after more than a day.

Sounds like they were in a hurry to get some fun in the sun with San Miguel lights.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Third attempt to land in stormy weather. Many questions will be asked. Luckily no-one was seriously hurt.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Love KAL. Always fly FUK-SEL-SFO when returning to the States. They have great food (bibimbap) and good service.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

