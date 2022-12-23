Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A banner reading “Kurti, Kosovo is not your turf it is our ancestral  land” is seen as local Serbs carry protest againsts the government near a roadblock in Rudare, Kosovo
A banner reading “Kurti, Kosovo is not your turf it is our ancestral land” is seen as local Serbs carry a protest against the government near a roadblock in Rudare, near the northern part of the ethnically-divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Miodrag Draskic Photo: Reuters/STAFF
world

Kosovo asks NATO to airlift a Serb detainee as tensions rise

0 Comments
PRISTINA

Kosovo has asked NATO troops to airlift a former Serb policeman who was detained two weeks ago but could not be transported to another facility because local Serbs demanding his release set up barricades to prevent his transfer.

Dejan Pantic was arrested on Dec. 10 for allegedly assaulting serving police officers during a previous protest.

Tensions have been running high since then as thousands of Kosovo Serbs protest demanding the country's Albanian-majority government pulls its police force out of the north, where the Serb minority is concentrated.

Local Serbs, who number around 50,000 in northern Kosovo, reiterated at a protest on Thursday that they would not remove the roadblocks unless Pantic is released.

"He (Pantic) should be in a detention center and not in a police station and that's why we have asked our international partners to transfer him in an adequate facility," Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla told a news conference in Mitrovica, just a few kilometers away from the first barricade.

NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, is the only force that has helicopters. Kosovo has no helicopters and would need NATO's permission to hire one.

KFOR has already airlifted nine police officers in recent days who were ill but unable to get out of the area after the roads were blocked.

The NATO force, which has more than 3,000 troops on the ground, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Svecla said his police force could remove the barricades but that he wanted local Serbs or NATO troops to remove them.

"For the sake of stability we are waiting for them to be removed by those who set them up or KFOR, but even waiting has its end," he said.

Kosovo's government has previously said people at the barricades are armed and any police intervention could harm people from both sides.

Ethnic Serb mayors in northern municipalities, along with local judges and some 600 police officers, resigned last month in protest over a Kosovo government decision to replace Serbian-issued car license plates with ones issued by Pristina.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo