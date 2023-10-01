Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Aftermath of shooting incident in Kosovo
FILE PHOTO: Kosovo police officers patrol, in the aftermath of a shooting incident, in Banjska village, Kosovo September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski/File Photo Photo: Reuters/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI
world

Kosovo demands Serbia withdraw troops from border

0 Comments
PRISTINA

Kosovo on Saturday demanded that Serbia withdraw its troops from their common border, saying it was ready to protect its territorial integrity.

Tensions between the two countries have been high since last Sunday when Kosovo police fought around 30 heavily armed Serbs who stormed the Kosovo village of Banjska and barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery. Three attackers and one police officer were killed.

The gunbattle prompted new international concern over stability in Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority and declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a guerrilla uprising and a 1999 NATO intervention.

"We call on President Vucic and the institutions of Serbia to immediately withdraw all troops from the border with Kosovo," the Kosovo government said in a statement.

"The deployment of Serbian troops along the border with Kosovo is the next step by Serbia to threaten the territorial integrity of our country."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the Financial Times he did not intend to order his forces to cross the border into Kosovo because an escalation of the conflict would harm Belgrade's aspirations to the join the European Union.

On Friday the United States said it was monitoring a troubling Serbian military deployment along the Kosovo border that is destabilizing the area.

"Kosovo, in coordination with international partners, is more determined than ever to protect its territorial integrity," the Pristina government said.

“This deployment also includes the deployment of anti-aircraft systems and heavy artillery.”

“The Government of the Republic of Kosovo has been in constant contact with the USA and the EU countries regarding this serious threat from Serbia.”

NATO, which still has 4,500 troops in Kosovo, said on Friday it had "authorized additional forces to address the current situation".

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

When the UN was formed after WWII, the founding principle is that national borders will never again be changed by military force.

That principle was respected until a dangerous precedent was set in 1999, when Serbia's borders were changed by military force.

Now aggressor states all over the world can simply point to Serbia having territory stolen from them as the international precedent for redefining borders by force.

There's a reason why 91 countries have refused to recognise the theft of Kosovo from Serbia.

A national border can not be changed by force.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Married Men”

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel