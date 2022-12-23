Kremlin says Biden, Zelenskyy ignoring Russia's concerns

The Kremlin on Thursday accused Kyiv and Washington of turning a deaf ear to its concerns and charged the United States was using Ukraine as a battleground to weaken Russia.
It came as President Vladimir Putin insisted Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the fighting.
"Our goal is... to end this conflict. We are striving for this", he told reporters. "We will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better.
"All conflicts end, some way or another, with talks... The faster our adversaries (in Kyiv) understand that, the better it will be," Putin said.
Moscow's military chief has said Russian forces are now concentrated on wresting control of the eastern Donetsk region where the battered city of Bakhmut has become an epicenter of fighting.
Officials in Moscow have repeatedly said in recent months that they have not ruled out talks with Ukraine.
They blamed the closure of diplomatic channels on President Zelenskyy, who has said he will not negotiate while Putin is in power.
The Ukrainian leader has returned from a historic trip to Washington, where he told Congress his country was "alive and kicking" and supporting it was an investment in global security.
He enjoyed a hero's welcome on the lightning trip on Wednesday, in which U.S. President Joe Biden committed nearly $1.8 billion in military supplies including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defense system.
Putin warned this could further draw out the conflict, saying: "Those who are confronting us say this is a defensive weapon... There will always be an antidote.
"The people who are doing this are doing it in vain. It's just prolonging the conflict, that's all," he told reporters.
Earlier, the Kremlin said Biden and Zelenskyy were not listening to "Russia's concerns".
"Not a single word was heard warning Zelenskyy against the continued shelling of residential buildings in towns and villages in Donbas and there were no real calls for peace," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"This suggests that the United States is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia to the last Ukrainian," he added.
Russia's army chief Valery Gerasimov said Russian troops are "focused on completing the liberation" of Donetsk.
The eastern Ukrainian region is one four Moscow claims to have annexed -- despite never fully controlling it.
Gerasimov also said that Russia had used hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine including Kinzhal missiles -- part of an arsenal of weapons Putin has described as "invincible".
"Damage continues to be inflicted on critical transport and energy infrastructure deep inside Ukrainian territory," Gerasimov added.
Ukraine fears a rising onslaught of missiles and has faced a slew of attacks from drones, many bought by Russia from Iran, as Moscow pummels power plants and other civilian infrastructure while the country shivers in the winter cold.
In Donetsk, an AFP reporter visited the frontline village of Bogorodychne, from which the Russians had been pushed out.
Its pre-conflict population of around 1,000 people had been reduced to Yuri Ponomarenko, 54, who returned several weeks ago, and "a mother and son who never left," he said.
"I felt that I needed to come back, I just had to," said Ponomarenko, who braved landmines to return home, where debris and wrecked cars littered the looted village.
In the southern region surrounding the recently recaptured town of Kherson -- which has been shelled persistently by Russian forces -- officials said they had uncovered a grave with six people showing "signs of torture".
On Thursday, Zelenskyy said that he stopped in Poland on his return journey from the United States and "discussed strategic plans for the future" with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Meanwhile, a car blast killed an official in the Russian-controlled village of Lyubimivka in southern Ukraine, Moscow-installed authorities said, the latest in a series of attacks against Russian-linked officials.
"Today Andrei Nikolayevich Shtepa, a sincere patriot of his native land, died tragically as a result of a car explosion," authorities said on Telegram, blaming "Ukrainian terrorists" for the death.
Lyubimivka is on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, which is occupied by Moscow's troops after they retreated from Kherson city last month rendering the river a new front line.© 2022 AFP
Paul
Russia's concerns??? More like Putin's paranoia plus Putin's and Russia's inferiority complex!!!
sakurasuki
Kremlin is ignoring Ukraine existence and well being.
TokyoOldMan
Nothing but a land grab under false pretenses by Russia, after having seeded their own insurgents and supplied them since 2014 to create these so called Separatist areas.
Dango bong
Russia's concerns? Bombing maternity wards and taking land from an independent neighbor?
Russia needs a reality check
Bob Fosse
"Our goal is... to end this conflict. We are striving for this", he told reporters. "We will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better.”
Go home then.
stormcrow
Ignoring Russia’s concerns? What are those concerns?
Like being defeated on the battlefield by Ukraine, or watching NATO grow and become more unified as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or crippling economic sanctions, etc.
Nadrew
There is no way forward, and no way out. Vladimir Putin will have to go before we see any change from the Russians. By the time this is through, the Donbas will be reduced to rubble. Perhaps the Crimea too.
TokyoOldMan
Back in WW2, the UK found Barrage Balloons to be quite effective against Nazi Germany's doodlebug flying bombs, I wonder if the same would apply against Nazi Putin's Iranian sourced drones ? Certainly a lot cheaper than more modern day technology.
Nemo
Big bad Ukraine doesn’t take our concerns seriously! WAAAAA”
Looks like SOMEONE has their britches in a bind.
Then pick up your “stuf”f and go back to your own country. You started this war. You can end it.
And just so you know, Ukraine says “you can leave the easy way or the hard way, but you’re leaving” and I believe them.
Your move, mini-me.
Haaa Nemui
Putin’s illegal annexation and refusal to put those four regions on the table makes him and Russia responsible for the lack of any negotiations. Putin won’t offer those though, because if he does Russia’s war ends with them gaining nothing. He’s done for, and it shows.
ok1517
"Your concerns don't concern anyone!"
Get out of Ukraine, pay reparations, return all ocuupied areas (incl. but not only Crimea) to Ukraine, stand trail in DeHague, denuclearize, let your citizens live in freedom ..... maybe then you will become a "valuable member" of the international community (even though I got my doubts this will happen in the next couple of decades).
Ukraine prevails!
Nemo
No comedy before coffee please.
This is the same Ukraine that overthrew a Russian stooge in 14. This is the same Ukraine that elected the current president with 75% of the vote. This is the same Ukraine that stands strong in the face of hospital bombings, attempts To freeze it to death and threats of nuclear weapons utilization.
And you think that “in a free and fair election, the majority most certainly would have voted to reunite with Russia”?
I think you are either a comedic genius, or you are quite frankly delusional, or worse.
tooheysnew
russia is concerned that Ukraine & the west is preventing them from taking over the country
even a broken clock is correct twice a day
patience comrade - it’ll happen
tooheysnew
you mean a Russian ‘free & fair’ election - at the end of a gun ?
do you understand what an oxymoron is ?
either way , comedy gold
spin
Need reasons to justify the continuation of the Russian attack.
UChosePoorly
Go home, Russia, you are not wanted in Ukraine.
PTownsend
Putin, Lavrov and their factotums in the Kremlin have lied so many times no one will believe them. Unfortunately their lies have been spread by Kremlin media and parroted by their own armies of trolls, and anti-democracy media outlets, including those owned and managed by Rupert M, among other anti-democracy extremists around the world.
Superlib
I dont have a probkem with this.
I don't have a problem with this.